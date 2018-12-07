North Texas’ Seth Littrell reportedly withdraws from consideration as Bill Snyder’s replacement at K-State

We don’t know yet who will replace the legendary Bill Snyder at Kansas State. We do, though, know who it apparently won’t be.
In the hours after Snyder officially stepped down at K-State this past Sunday, North Texas’ Seth Littrell was identified as a potential successor; in fact, some viewed the former Oklahoma running back as the favorite. Thursday, however, Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle reported “that while it’s not out of the realm of possibility Littrell leaves UNT for Kansas State, it’s not likely.”
Friday, Vito’s initial reports proved accurate as college football insider Brett McMurphy is now reporting that Littrell has withdrawn his name from consideration for the K-State job and will remain at North Texas.
In the three years since taking over a program that won one game in the season prior to hive arrival, Littrell has guided the Mean Green to a 23-16 record, including nine wins in each of the past two seasons. UNT is not exactly out of the woods when it comes to losing Littrell even with this development, however, as he would be considered a prime candidate for the Oklahoma job should Lincoln Riley opt to ply his coaching wares in the NFL.
As for K-State with Littrell no longer a part of the equation, the Wildcats could turn their attention to Memphis’ Mike Norvell.
Another day, yet another of the growing number of players skipping out on college football’s postseason in order to get a jumpstart o the NFL draft process.
On his personal Instagram account, Minnesota’s Donnell Greene indicated that he has signed with an agent and will begin prepping for the April draft. Because he has signed with an agent, the offensive lineman will be prohibited by NCAA bylaws from playing in Minnesota’s Dec. 26 matchup with Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press writes that the fifth-year senior underwent “a recent meniscus surgery, which entails a 3-4 month rehab.”
The 6-7, 320-pound offensive tackle has started 29 of the 36 games in which he’s played after transferring to the Gophers from the junior college ranks.
Greene is one of at least 10 players who have decided to skip his team’s bowl game in order to begin preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft. Earlier this week, three wide receivers — NC State’s Kelvin Harmon, N’Keal Harry and South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel — all announced that they are sidelining themselves for the postseason.
That group is joined by Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver (HERE), Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (HERE), Iowa tight end Noah Fant (HERE), NC State linebacker Germaine Pratt (HERE) and Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill (HERE) as players who have decided to forego playing in their respective team’s bowl game.
All Josh Heupel did was continue the program’s winning ways, and for that he’s being rewarded after just one season as the captain of UCF’s football ship.
Friday afternoon, the American Athletic Conference program announced that Heupel has agreed to and signed a contract extension. The head football coach’s reworked deal now extends through Jan. 15 of 2024.
The extension comes exactly one year and two days after Heupel was officially hired as the Knights’ new head coach.
“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead this group of young men and represent this great university,” a statement from Heupel began. “My family and I have found an amazing community to call home. I am looking forward to the future of this program. I can’t thank Danny White and Dale Whittaker enough for their support and belief in what we’re doing.”
There is no word yet on what financial enhancements are included in the extension. This past season, USA Today‘s salary database listed Heupel as the fifth-highest-paid head coach in the AAC at $1.7 million.
Taking over a program that went 13-0 last season under Scott Frost, Heupel has guided the program to its second straight unbeaten season and back-to-back conference championships as the 12-0 Knights head into the Fiesta Bowl ranked eighth in the final regular season College Football Playoff rankings. That ranking is the highest-ever for a Group of Five program.
“We’re very proud and extremely appreciative of the job Josh and his staff have done since taking over our program just a little over one year ago,” UCF’s athletic director, Danny White, said. “What they have accomplished is nothing short of amazing. Winning one college football game is difficult, winning all 12 so far this season is unbelievable! When you factor in the increased expectations from the previous year and the adversity the team faced, all while taking every opponent’s best shot, the job they did was truly remarkable.
“We are building a perennial Top 25 program and the future largest fan base in college football. There is no better coach, and no better person, for me to partner with in that effort than Josh Heupel. Knight Nation is so very fortunate to have the Heupel family in black and gold!”
I’m going to go ahead and guarantee that these go over a lot better than the Yankees-inspired ones they wore earlier this season.
Dec. 29, undefeated Notre Dame will face second-ranked Clemson in the Cotton Bowl that will serve as one of the two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups. Ahead of that playoff tilt, Under Armour Friday unveiled “Rush 4 Gold” uniforms and cleats the Fighting Irish will wear for the game.
From the apparel company’s release:
The jersey features gold trimming on the numbers, the “Notre Dame” monogram on the shoulder and the “Cotton Bowl” patch on the chest. “Rush 4 Gold” and “God, Country, Notre Dame” — in gold text, of course — are embroidered into the jersey.
The team’s UA Spotlight cleats also include a gold plate, highlighting the eye-catching upper of the footwear. The Irish will be wearing the suede UA Spotlight cleats in Kelly Green, marking the first time a suede version of the UA Spotlight cleat will hit the football field. The team will also be wearing Kelly Green UA gloves.
While most of the college football hardware attention was on the Home Depot Awards show Thursday night, there was one honor that wasn’t a part of that gala which announced its winner as well.
The Ted Hendricks Foundation announced yesterday that Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell has been named as the winner of the 2018 Hendricks Award. The trophy has been handed out annually since 2002 and is awarded to the nation’s top defensive end.
Ferrell was one of four finalists for the 2018 Hendricks, a group that also included Kentucky’s Josh Allen, Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson and Northern Illinois’ Sutton Smith.
“All four of our finalists were capable of winning the Award this year,” the award’s namesake, a Miami Hurricanes standout and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “As our selection committee’s choice, Clelin Ferrell is an exceptional role model – on and off the field. It was great to see him return to Clemson this season and join us as a finalist for the second consecutive year! We are proud to add him to our list as the 17th recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award.”
Ferrell has been a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC performer the past two seasons. This year, he was named as the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.