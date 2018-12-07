North Texas’ Seth Littrell reportedly withdraws from consideration as Bill Snyder’s replacement at K-State

We don’t know yet who will replace the legendary Bill Snyder at Kansas State. We do, though, know who it apparently won’t be.

In the hours after Snyder officially stepped down at K-State this past Sunday, North Texas’ Seth Littrell was identified as a potential successor; in fact, some viewed the former Oklahoma running back as the favorite. Thursday, however, Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle reported “that while it’s not out of the realm of possibility Littrell leaves UNT for Kansas State, it’s not likely.”

Friday, Vito’s initial reports proved accurate as college football insider Brett McMurphy is now reporting that Littrell has withdrawn his name from consideration for the K-State job and will remain at North Texas.

Seth Littrell has withdrawn from consideration for Kansas State job & is staying at North Texas, source told @WatchStadium. Great news for Mean Green — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 7, 2018

In the three years since taking over a program that won one game in the season prior to hive arrival, Littrell has guided the Mean Green to a 23-16 record, including nine wins in each of the past two seasons. UNT is not exactly out of the woods when it comes to losing Littrell even with this development, however, as he would be considered a prime candidate for the Oklahoma job should Lincoln Riley opt to ply his coaching wares in the NFL.

As for K-State with Littrell no longer a part of the equation, the Wildcats could turn their attention to Memphis’ Mike Norvell.