Indiana’s Jamar Johnson charged with resisting law enforcement

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 15 bowl menu, which on opening weekend features five FBS games as the 2018 postseason officially kicks off. The featured teams include the first Power Five squad to make its 2018 postseason debut, the first Group of Five member ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25, two conference champions and a pair of league runner-ups.

WHO: Utah State (10-2) vs. North Texas (9-3)

WHAT: The 13th New Mexico Bowl

WHERE: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: North Texas and Utah State have met seven times previously (the last coming in 2004), with the Aggies holding a 4-3 edge. … The Mean Green is playing in their third straight bowl game, while the Aggies have played in two straight and seven of the last eight years. … Matt Wells, the head coach for Utah State’s last five bowl appearances, accepted the same job at Texas Tech and was replaced by Gary Andersen, who was responsible for the first two appearances on USU’s bowl run. … North Texas’ Seth Littrell, meanwhile, removed his name from consideration for the Kansas State job to remain in Denton. … Utah State sandwiched a 10-game winning streak between losses to open and close out the 2018 regular season. … Just two teams this season averaged more points per game than Utah State’s 47.2 — Alabama (49.5) and Oklahoma (47.9). … As North Texas is 21st nationally at 36.4 ppg, this game could morph into a classic bowl shootout. … “Could” is the key word there, though, as both defenses also rank inside the top 40 in points allowed (UNT, 31st, 21.8 ppg; USU, 38th, 23 ppg). … The Mean Green’s Mason Fine has thrown for 3,734, which is eighth nationally, while the Aggies’ Jordan Love is 16th with 3,208 yards. … North Texas is looking to win 10 games in an FBS/Div. 1 season since the football program first played at this level in 1953. … Utah State, meanwhile, would tie a school record, first set in 2012, with its 11th win.

THE LINE: North Texas, +8

THE PREDICTION: Utah State 44, North Texas 38

__________

WHO: Tulane (6-6) vs. Louisiana (7-6)

WHAT: The 4th AutoNation Cure Bowl

WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

THE SKINNY: While the two teams will each travel more than 650 miles to face one another in this game, the cities in which the schools reside are separated, per MapQuest.com, by just 135 miles in real life. … Given their proximity, it’s no surprise that the Green Wave and Ragin’ Cajuns have met 26 times previously, with the current AAC program holding a decided 22-4 edge in the in-state rivalry… Prior to 2011, Louisiana, The School Formerly Known As Louisiana-Lafayette, had never played in a bowl game; since then, they’ve played in six, with the first five coming in the New Orleans Bowl. … Tulane, meanwhile, is ending a bowl drought that stretches back to… the 2013 New Orleans Bowl against Louisiana. …. The Green Wave won four of its last five games to reach bowl eligibility, while the Ragin’ Cajuns won three of their last four to get past the magic six-win mark. … Louisiana’s lone loss in that stretch? To Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. … Unit matchup to watch: Louisiana gives up 209.8 yards rushing per game, good for 117th nationally, while Tulane is 32nd in the country in rushing at 208.3 yards per game. … Tulane hasn’t won a bowl game since 2002, while Louisiana carries a 4-1 all-time bowl record into the game.

THE LINE: Louisiana, +3½

THE PREDICTION: Tulane 24, Louisiana 20

__________

WHO: No. 21 Fresno State (11-2) vs. Arizona State (7-5)

WHAT: The 27th Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

WHERE: Sam Boyd Stadium, Whitney, Nevada

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

THE LINE: Arizona State, +4½

__________

WHO: Georgia Southern (9-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5)

WHAT: The 5th Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

WHERE: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: This marks the only bowl game this season in which both teams are nicknamed the Eagles, so the Raycom Media folks have that going for them. Which is nice. … This will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs. … Georgia Southern is the only team in the country that hasn’t thrown an interception in 2018; that stat would be more impressive, of course, if GSU had more than the 110 pass attempts it does this season. … Against FBS teams, Eastern Michigan scored 28 or more points in just one game this season, while Georgia Southern hit or surpassed that mark in eight of its 12 games. … Conversely, EMU gave up 27 or more points twice, while GSU gave up 25-plus points in all but three games. … Both teams come into this game riding mini-winning streaks, with the MAC Eagles winners of three straight and the Sun Belt Eagles having won two in a row. … This is the fifth season for Georgia Southern at the FBS level and its second bowl appearance, with a win in its first making it undefeated in postseason play thus far. … Eastern Michigan has or will have played in three bowl games over the last 44 years — 2018, 2016 and 1987; they’re 1-1 in those limited appearances. … If the game is as close as the sportsbooks currently see it, the outcome could very well come down to the kicking game. In that phase, lean heavily towards GSU as its kicker, Tyler Bass, has hit on 16-of-18 field goal attempts this season while his EMU counterpart, Chad Ryland, is 12-20.

THE LINE: Eastern Michigan, +2½

THE PREDICTION: Georgia Southern 34, Eastern Michigan 17

__________

WHO: Middle Tennessee State (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-2)

WHAT: The 18th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: The bowl gods saved arguably the best first-day matchup for last as this game pits the Sun Belt Conference champions in Appalachian State against the Conference USA runner-up in Middle Tennessee State. … Brent Stockstill, whose father is MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill, is playing in his last game at the collegiate level and has currently thrown for more than 12,000 yards (12,165) in a career that’s been under-the-radar prolific. … The Stockstills, though, will be going up against an App State defense that is currently third in the country in pass defense, giving up just 148.1 yards per game. Their 15 interceptions on the season are also tied for 15th nationally. … Stockstill, who is 15th amongst FBS quarterbacks with 3,214 yards passing this year, had thrown just six interceptions during the regular season before coughing up two in the conference championship game loss to UAB. … The Mountaineers have played in three bowl games in its four years as an FBS program, and have a perfect 3-0 mark in that span. Those three postseason wins, though, came under Scott Satterfield, who earlier this month was named as the new head coach at Louisville. … In 13 seasons under Stockstill, the Blue Raiders have played or will play in eight bowl games; those are the only bowl appearances in the football program’s history. … MTSU and ASU have met three times previously — Blue Raiders lead 2-1 — although the last meeting was way back in 1992. … App State has managed a pair of five-game winning streaks this season, the last of which they will ride into this bowl matchup. … MTSU stumbled a bit to end the season in going 1-2, although one loss was to then-No. 20 Kentucky and the other in the league title game. Their lone win in that stretch came against the same UAB team that beat them for the Conference USA crown a week later.

THE LINE: Middle Tennessee State, +7

THE PREDICTION: Appalachian State 31, Middle Tennessee State 23