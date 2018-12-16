Report: Former No. 1 recruit Jaelan Phillips leaves team at UCLA

No head coach? No problem for one of the best Group of Five programs around.

Appalachian State had no issues in the wake of Scott Satterfield’s departure to Louisville, looking every bit as good as they have this season under an interim staff during a 45-13 rout of Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl to round out the first Saturday of postseason action in college football.

Following a slow start in the first quarter, the Mountaineers started to dominate in all three phases and ran off six-straight scoring drives at one point to take control. They stuffed fake punts, ran multiple trick plays and broke off big run after big run. We may be just one day into bowl season but it will be hard to top this kind of overall performance the rest of December.

AppState quarterback Zac Thomas did throw two interceptions, but both came off tipped passes and the youngster more than made up for those turnovers in other areas. He finished the night with 177 yards and a trio of touchdown passes but saved his best highlight for a reception on a ‘Philly Special’ type of play in the second quarter when he caught a wide open score in the end zone.

Receiver Malik Williams was also pretty good throwing the football and finished with 38 yards through the air and a pair of touchdown passes while recording one reception for 22 yards. Running back Darrynton Evans wasn’t too shabby either, breaking off a 62 yard run on his way to 108 overall. Not to be out done, backup Camerun Peoples raced 63 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter too. Pretty much everybody on offense found some success in the game, which was a good reason the scoreboard looked as lopsided as it did.

That end result certainly put a damper on MTSU’s season and was far from the way that head coach/quarterback combination of Rick and Brent Stockstill wanted to go out in their final game together. The latter had a tough time on just about every drop back, throwing 330 yards and a touchdown but also getting picked off twice to go with six sacks. Chaton Mobley rushed for 47 on the ground but the Blue Raiders had to fight for every single yard and were hampered by the turnovers and a brutal performance on third down.

A lot of that is a testament to the solid foundation that Satterfield has installed in Boone, N.C. and leaves behind for new head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was at the Superdome watching on with glee at what he’ll have coming back in 2019. The program is now 4-0 in the postseason since ascending to the FBS level and won 11 games for the second time in four seasons to go with their outright Sun Belt title this year.

It’s not often that a team can keep things rolling after so many changes at the top but AppState firmly falls under the category of a great program that can withstand just about anything thrown at them and proved it with a convincing New Orleans Bowl victory.