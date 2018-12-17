Odds for each possible College Football Playoff championship scenario favor Alabama

Nebraska and Akron have agreed to a future football game as part of a settlement agreement over the cancellation of the season opener this season. Nebraska will host Akron in 2025 to make up for the game lost due to inclement weather in Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2018 season opener.

Nebraska will host Akron on Sep. 6, 2015. Akron will be paid $1.45 million for the game as well. On top of that, Nebraska has agreed to pay Akron $650,000 to help make up for the lost revenue Akron was relying on as part of the contract signed in 2014 for the 2018 game. Akron was owed $1.17 million for the game. While Nebraska is not on the hook for the full guaranteed amount for the 2018 game, the Huskers are paying more than half of the contracted pay plus adding a future guarantee to the schedule for both schools. In the end, Akron makes out pretty well even if it means taking a slightly lower payout now.

“We are pleased to finalize an agreement with Akron that is beneficial for both institutions,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a released statement. “We have had good dialogue with Akron during this process and are appreciative of the cooperation and patience from everyone involved. We look forward to Akron making a return trip to Memorial Stadium in 2025.”

Nebraska’s 2025 schedule also includes a road game at Cincinnati. The Huskers will likely try finding an opponent willing to come to Lincoln to fill out the non-conference schedule. If the Big Ten is still requiring members to schedule one game against another power conference opponent and Cincinnati isn’t deemed a suitable alternative (as they have previously), then Nebraska will need another opponent from a power conference to make the trip. The 2025 season sees Nebraska in the middle of home-and-home deals between Colorado (2023-2024) and Tennessee (2026-2027).

Akron only has the Nebraska game on its 2025 schedule for now. The Zips also have future power conference opponents lined up through 2025 including trips to Illinois (2019), Clemson (2020), Kentucky and Ohio State (2021) and Kentucky again in 2024 with a home game against the Wildcats scheduled for 2023.

Follow @KevinOnCFB