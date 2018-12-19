On same day he inks NLI, Auburn signee undergoes ACL surgery

Talk about your bittersweet days.

After verballing to Auburn in late May, Luke Deal fulfilled that commitment by putting his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent with AU Wednesday morning. Even as the football program was confirming the addition…

… media outlets like 247 Sports.com and Brandon Marcello were subsequently reporting that Deal will be undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL on the same day he signed his NLI. According to Marcello, Deal, who arrived on AU’s campus this past Sunday, was participating in a bowl practice with his future teammates earlier this week when he blew out his left knee in what was described by the website as a “freak deal.”

Deal was expected to enroll early at the university in January, which he will still do, and participate in spring practice, which he won’t. Because of the injury, he’s now expected to be sidelined when it comes to most football-related activities until summer camp kicks off next August.

A three-star 2019 signee, Deal was rated as the No. 22 tight end in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. In addition to Auburn, Deal also held offers from, among others, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He had taken official visits to the latter three schools the month prior to committing to the Tigers.