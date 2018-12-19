On same day he inks NLI, Auburn signee undergoes ACL surgery

Talk about your bittersweet days.
After verballing to Auburn in late May, Luke Deal fulfilled that commitment by putting his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent with AU Wednesday morning. Even as the football program was confirming the addition…
… media outlets like 247 Sports.com and Brandon Marcello were subsequently reporting that Deal will be undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL on the same day he signed his NLI. According to Marcello, Deal, who arrived on AU’s campus this past Sunday, was participating in a bowl practice with his future teammates earlier this week when he blew out his left knee in what was described by the website as a “freak deal.”
Deal was expected to enroll early at the university in January, which he will still do, and participate in spring practice, which he won’t. Because of the injury, he’s now expected to be sidelined when it comes to most football-related activities until summer camp kicks off next August.
A three-star 2019 signee, Deal was rated as the No. 22 tight end in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. In addition to Auburn, Deal also held offers from, among others, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He had taken official visits to the latter three schools the month prior to committing to the Tigers.
The will he/won’t he question when it comes to Khalil Tate has been answered in a positive way for Kevin Sumlin and his Arizona football program.
Throughout a decidedly uneven 2018 campaign, there was near-constant speculation that Tate would transfer at the end of the season. Or that he would take his considerable athletic abilities and ply them in the NFL.
In the end, Sumlin and his offensive coaching staff, including first-year offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, did arguably their most important recruiting of this cycle as Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star is reporting that the quarterback is planning to return for another season.
Tate and his parents spoke with Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin on Tuesday. They collectively concluded that Tate’s best move would be to return in 2019 and work to improve his game.
…
Arizona sought an NFL draft evaluation for Tate from the league’s College Advisory Committee. The three possible outcomes are potential first-round pick, potential second-round pick or neither, which is a recommendation to stay in school. The committee advised Tate to remain at Arizona.
Tate burst onto the season as a true sophomore last season, rushing for 1,411 yards 12 touchdowns compared to 1,591/14 in the passing game. This year has been the exact opposite for Tate as he ran for just 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns while exponentially improving his passing stats at 2,530/26. The Colorado games the past two seasons provide the perfect statistical juxtaposition between 2017 Tate and 2018 Tate.
On October 7 of last year, Tate ran for 327 yards — on 14 carries!!! — in a 45-42 win over the Buffs, setting the FBS single-game rushing record for a quarterback. This season, Tate passed for 340 yards and threw five touchdowns for good measure; the former total is a career-high, while the latter matches his career best. Both of those standards were set in a Week 3 win over FCS Southern Utah earlier this season.
In addition to the new offense, Tate’s struggles in the running game this year can, in large part, be traced to an ankle injury that hampered him for a significant portion of the regular season.
Maybe Mack Brown still has a few tricks up his sleeve after all. While most coaches will struggle making much of an impact with a short window to work with before the early signing period, Brown managed to score a nice recruiting victory at the expense of another ACC program on Wednesday. Quarterback Sam Howell officially flipped his commitment from Florida State to Brown’s North Carolina Tar Heels on the first day during the early signing period.
Howell is a four-star pro-style quarterback, according to his Rivals profile. The recruiting service ranks Howell as the nation’s fourth-best pro-style passer and the third top recruit overall in the state of North Carolina. Brown being able to secure one of the top recruits from within the state, and one that plays such a key position is a major recruiting victory for the Tar Heels. To keep him from going to a program like Florida State is the cherry on top of the recruiting battle as well.
Howell had remained committed to Florida State after the Seminoles lost offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who led the recruiting effort for Howell at Florida State, to a head coaching job at UMass but Brown and new UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo remained in pursuit for one of the top recruits in the state. Howell will get a chance to be a major building block for an in-state program looking to return to a successful level that has been missing for the majority of time since Brown was last the head coach of the program.
“This is what my family and I thought was best,” Howell said, according to Rivals. “I learned about coach Longo as a person and what he’s going to do offensively when I met with him on Sunday. I really liked him and I’m excited to play for him. I think he’s a really good quarterbacks coach.”
This is a great way for Brown to get his second run in Chapel Hill started.
The quarterback transfer carousel continues to spin, with Miami the latest to lose a signal-caller. Reportedly.
Citing unnamed sources, 247Sports.com reported Wednesday afternoon that Jarren Williams plans to transfer from The U. The recruiting website writes that “[t]he expectation is that Williams’ name will be in the NCAA Transfer Portal by Friday, Dec. 21.”
The football program has yet to address the report, although head coach Mark Richt is expected to meet with the media later today to discuss the Early National Signing Period that kicked off today.
Williams was a four-star 2018 signee, rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the Hurricanes’ class last cycle. As a true freshman this season, Williams completed one-of-three passes for 17 yards and ran for another two yards and a touchdown on a pair of carries.
Prior to this report, Williams had been expected to compete with redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry for the starting job next season. Thus far, Miami has signed no quarterbacks as part of next year’s recruiting class. With part-time starter Malik Rosier exhausting his eligibility and Williams’ impending departure, the Hurricanes will likely head into the offseason with just three scholarship quarterbacks — Perry, redshirt freshman Cade Weldon and true freshman Ryan Rizk.
Given the current roster composition at the position, Miami could very well be in the market for a graduate transfer for the 2019 season even if they sign a quarterback in the coming months.
For the second time today, a former Auburn football player has found a new college football home.
Late Wednesday morning, Miami confirmed that running back Asa Martin has been added to the Hurricanes’ roster. A couple of hours earlier, Colorado State announced that one of Martin’s former teammates, Nate Craig-Myers, has transferred into the Rams football program.
Head coach Gus Malzahn had confirmed in mid-September of this year that the wide receiver had decided to transfer from Auburn.
Despite starting the three games for the Tigers this season, Craig-Myers had just two receptions for 39 yards. He finished the AU portion of his playing career with 394 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on his 22 catches.
Craig-Myers was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 45 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated signee on the offensive side of the ball for the Tigers that recruiting cycle.
It’s believed there’s a possibility that Craig-Myers will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for the Rams. If that ends up being the case, the receiver will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2020 thanks to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, with the three games in which he played this year not costing him a season of eligibility as would’ve been the case in the past.
If he’s not able to obtain a waiver for immediate eligibility, Craig-Myers would then have one season he can use in 2020 after sitting out 2019.