Deondre Francois will return to Florida State if NFL evaluations aren’t favorable

Hold the phone on adding yet another notable name to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Wednesday night, reports surfaced that Deondre Francois would be leaving Florida State, either as a graduate transfer or as a member of the 2019 NFL Draft pool. However, after catching wind of the reports, the quarterback confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that he will return to the Seminoles for his final season of eligibility if the NFL evaluations he’s seeking are not favorable.
Francois added that he will not be transferring to another football program.
“Why would I not go back to FSU?” Francois asked the Sentinel. “I’m thinking about declaring [for the NFL] but I don’t know what I’m going to do. I never told anybody nothing like that. I’m just unsure what I’m doing right now.
“I’m still taking with my family trying to decide, but I never said nothing like that.”
After winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury against Alabama the following year. Francois was the starter for the vast majority of the 2018 season, missing one game in early November because of a concussion. In his 11 starts, he completed just over 57 percent of his passes for 2,2731 yards, 15 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions.
The Seminoles, which would likely turn to James Blackman as the starter if Francois leaves for whatever reason, saw their record bowl streak snapped at 36 straight last month and will be on the sidelines for the postseason for the first time since 1981.
It appears Mark Richt has regained control of Miami’s quarterback room. Or, more to the point, Team Richt has.
Wednesday, it was reported that Jarren Williams was planning to transfer from the Hurricanes, due in very large part to his playing time (or lack thereof). The expectation was that the quarterback’s name would be in the NCAA’s Transfer Portal no later than Friday (today), which would allow any school in the FBS to talk to him without getting the permission of his current school.
However, Williams’ father confirmed to 247Sports.com that Richt and the head coach’s son, UM quarterbacks coach Jon Richt, have since triggered a change of transfer heart and his son will instead remain with the Hurricanes.
“Coach Mark Richt and Coach Jon Richt convinced Jarren to stay,” Anthony Williams told the website. “They convinced him to stay by laying out a path he’ll have an opportunity to compete and play in the 2019 season.”
Just what that particular path entails wasn’t detailed by the father.
Williams was a four-star 2018 signee, rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the Hurricanes’ class last cycle. As a true freshman this season, Williams completed one-of-three passes for 17 yards and ran for another two yards and a touchdown on a pair of carries. All of those stats came in the Week 2 win over FCS Savannah State.
Given this latest development, Williams will now likely be expected to compete with redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry for the starting job next season, although the incumbent will remain the favorite to retain the job heading into the offseason. There are currently two other scholarship quarterbacks on The U’s roster — redshirt freshman Cade Weldon and true freshman Ryan Rizk.
Thus far, Miami has not signed a quarterback as part of next year’s recruiting class, although they remain on the hunt for one.
P.J. Fleck won 13 games in his last season at Western Michigan in 2016. Fleck’s successor has won the same number of games the past two seasons, and that’s enough for his university to reward the head coach contractually.
Thursday, WMU announced they have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension with head football coach Tim Lester. The coach, who originally signed a five-year contract upon taking the job in January of 2017, is now signed through the 2023 season.
There is no word on what if any financial enhancements were included.
“Over the past two years, Coach Lester has developed incredible relationships with his student-athletes with the philosophy and understanding that our team will compete for championships and on the national level,” athletic director Kathy Beauregard said in a statement. “Coach Lester has laid the foundation for his leadership of this program, which has been demonstrated with back-to-back top recruiting classes in the Mid-American Conference. This extension confirms our support of Coach Lester, allowing him to pursue the University’s championship goals and build Broncos for life.”
After going 6-6 in Lester’s first season, the Broncos have gone 7-5 in 2018 with a bowl matchup with BYU awaiting Friday afternoon. WMU’s recruiting classes have been the highest-ranked of any football program in the MAC the past two cycles (2018, 2019).
The Broncos also had the top-ranked class in the year prior to Fleck’s departure for Minnesota.
“Western Michigan is home to me and this has always been my dream job,” Lester, who played his college football at WMU, said in his statement. “Our staff is committed to this program, winning championships, and continuing to move this program forward. I would like to thank Kathy Beauregard, Dr. Montgomery, and the University for the continued belief in our leadership.”
After spending more than two-thirds of his life in the coaching profession, Bill Young has decided to call it a career.
Thursday, Tulsa announced that Young is stepping down from his job as defensive coordinator and retiring. The 72-year-old Young had just completed his fourth year (and second stint) as the Golden Hurricane’s coordinator.
Young’s 50-year coaching career began at Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma in 1969. His first job at the collegiate level came as the line coach at Oklahoma State from 1976-78.
During his time at the collegiate level, Young has served as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State (2009-12), Miami of Florida (2008), Kansas (2002-07), USC (1998-2000), Oklahoma (1996-97), Ohio State (1988-95) and Tulsa (1983-84). He was also SMU’s coordinator for one month before taking the Tulsa job in January of 2015.
The 2001 season for Young was spent as the defensive line coach of the NFL’s Detroit Lions, his only stint at that level of football.
History was made on Thursday night in Tampa, but it was not the kind of history any program wants to make. South Florida (7-6) became the first program to start a season with a record of 7-0 before ending the year on a six-game losing streak. The latest loss for the Bulls came on their home field in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in the form of a 38-20 loss to Marshall (9-4) Thursday night.
At one point this season, it appeared as though USF may be able to play for at least a division title in the AAC East Division, but the second half of the season was not kind to Charlie Strong and his Bulls. The second-half slide finally came to a bumpy end in the bowl game that started off on an ominous note for USF. The Bulls fell behind the Thundering Herd 21-7 in the first quarter. A fumble shortly after falling behind 7-0 led to a quick Marshall touchdown and any momentum that appeared to be gained by coming back with a touchdown drive was quickly washed away in the rain as Marshall roared right back to regain a 14-point advantage.
USF did make things a little more interesting after halftime by cutting the Marshall lead to 31-20 with Blake Barnett completing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Randall St. Felix late in the third quarter, but that would be as close as they would get. Marshall’s offensive line paved open lanes for the running game and Keion Davis put the game out of reach with a 16-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. It was the second touchdown of the game for Davis. Marshall proved to be too strong on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. The Herd combined for a rushing total of 282 yards while USF managed just 92 yards on the ground. Marshall did all of its scoring on the ground with Brenden Knox, Anthony Anderson and quarterback Isaiah Green all picking up rushing touchdowns to join Davis in the effort. Green also passed for 221 yards, with star receiver Tyre Brady accounting for 88 of those yards through the air.
For Marshall, although they have not played in a bowl game in seven consecutive seasons, they now own a seven-game winning streak in bowl games played that stems back to 2009. The last time Marshall ended the year with a loss in a bowl game was 2004 (of course, there were plenty of years without a bowl game at all). Doc Holliday has been the head coach for all but one of those bowl victories.
The American Athletic Conference is now 1-1 this bowl season with Tulane topping Louisiana of the Sun Belt in the Cure Bowl last weekend. Conference USA is now 2-2 this bowl season with Marshall joining UAB in the win column and North Texas and Middle Tennessee each unable to secure a bowl victory against their opponents. This was the only matchup between the AAC and Conference USA on the bowl schedule this season.
Marshall will begin the 2019 season at home on Aug. 31, 2019 with a game against VMI, followed by a road trip to Boise State in a fun little Group of Five matchup. The Herd will also face non-conference opponents from the MAC (Ohio) and AAC (Cincinnati) for a good chance to establish some bragging rights for Conference USA.
USF will also kick off the new season on Aug. 31, 2019 with a home game against the Big Ten’s Wisconsin, followed by a road game at Georgia Tech the next week.