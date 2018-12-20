West Virginia WR Gary Jennings won’t play in bowl game because of lingering ankle injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When West Virginia’s offense takes the field for its bowl game later this month, that unit will have a decidedly different look to it.

Earlier this month, starting quarterback Will Grier (HERE) and starting offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (HERE) both confirmed that they would not be playing in WVU’s Camping World Bowl matchup in order to get a headstart on draft preparations. Wednesday, Dana Holgorsen confirmed that one of his squad’s most productive wide receivers, senior Gary Jennings, will not play as well due to a lingering high-ankle sprain.

Jennings, who originally suffered the injury in the Oct. 25 win over Baylor, will now, like his teammates, turn his attention to getting healthy and prepping for the upcoming NFL draft evaluation process.

“I don’t know how he did what he did against Oklahoma, because he hasn’t practiced in six weeks,” the head coach said by way of wvillustrated.com. “He’s got a lot ahead of him. He’s trying to play in the East-West game, trying to get to the Combine and play.

“He made a decision, he needs to get healthy, and I respect that.”

Jennings currently leads the Mountaineers with 917 yards receiving and 17 yards per catch. His 54 receptions and 13 receiving touchdowns are second on the team to David Sills‘ 61 and 15.

Sills, incidentally, is expected to play in WVU’s bowl game.