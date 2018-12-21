Getty Images

Teenager in heartwarming signing day video that went viral gifted free trip to Syracuse game

By John TaylorDec 21, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
Arguably the best story on the first day of the Early Signing Period has only gotten better over the last couple of days.

In revealing his college of choice Wednesday, three-star 2019 recruit Cooper Dawson allowed his best friend, Kingsley Feinman, who also happens to have cerebral palsy and is paraplegic, to announce that he would be playing his college football at Syracuse. The heartwarming video involving the South Carolina high schoolers quickly went viral across the vast expanses of the Internet.

The story doesn’t end there, though, as the Syracuse Post-Standard reported that the FieldTurf company, which counts the Orange among its clients, “will help fund a trip for Kingsley and his family to attend a Syracuse football game next season and see Dawson at his new school.” The company, which specializes in artificial playing surfaces, will provide the family plane tickets a hotel room(s) and tickets to an unspecified game.

“We saw the story and were completely inspired and moved,” said Iannick Di Sanza, marketing coordinator for FieldTurf, told the Post-Standard.

CFT Previews: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 21, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
WHO: Houston (8-4) vs. Army (10-2)
WHAT: The 16th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: Amon Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
THE SKINNY: These teams were once siblings in Conference USA, and now meet in a bowl game for the first time — though it’s neither program’s firs trip to Fort Worth. In fact, Houston will be in the Armed Forces Bowl for the fifth time, and first since the end of the 2014 season. Army is back for the third time and the second straight year, following last year’s 42-35 thriller over San Diego State.

Army rolls into Fort Worth on the cusp of the best season in the academy’s modern football history. Jeff Monken‘s Black Knights, winners of the last two Commander-in-Chief trophies, have triumphed in eight straight games. A win gives them 11 victories for the first time in program history and would guarantee a year-end AP poll ranking for the first time since Army closed the 1996 season at No. 25.

In fact, a win secures Army’s best season since 1958, when, in College Football Hall of Fame coach Earl Blaik‘s final season, the Black Knights went 8-0-1 and concluded the year at No. 3.

In a place as steeped in history as West Point, this game matters.

And then there’s Houston. The Cougars seemed legitimate challengers to UCF at midseason, but that was before they dropped three of their final four games, while allowing 52 points per game in those three setbacks. Ed Oliver has not been much of a factor this year and has officially left the team for the NFL draft, so he won’t factor today, either.

More importantly, Houston will also be without quarterback D’Eriq King, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 674 yards and 14 more scores until suffering a season-ending torn meniscus. Freshman Clayton Tune will have to make the most out of the limited opportunities Army’s offense provides him.

It’s quite a coincidence Houston sits exactly at eight wins entering its bowl game, too. The school confidently proclaimed it had real expectations after firing Tony Levine for the sin of going 8-5 and 7-5, and a loss here would see Major Applewhite finish his two seasons at…. 7-5 and 8-5.

THE PICK: Army 31, Houston 24

Harvey Updyke chimes in on Urban Meyer teaching news

By John TaylorDec 21, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
This particular theater of the absurd absolutely needed for this particular character to be added to its cast.

In an interview with a Columbus television station, Urban Meyer confirmed that his post-retirement plans will include teaching a course at Ohio State.  Given the controversies that swirled around the head coach over the summer before he announced his retirement earlier this month, the fact that Meyer will be presiding over a course on character and leadership led to derisive catcalls from fans and media alike.

Joining in that chorus, as it turned out, was one Harvey Updyke.

For those unaware, below is a bit of a refresher course on Mr. Updyke.

A lifelong Alabama fan, Updyke was convicted of poisoning, and ultimately killing, the famed Toomer’s Corner oaks at Auburn following the 2010 Iron Bowl.

Updyke, as “Al from Dadeville,” infamously called into the Paul Finebaum radio show in February of 2011 and claimed to have poisoned the Toomer’s oaks after Auburn beat Alabama in the 2010 Iron Bowl. He was subsequently arrestedcharged and ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage of an agricultural facility, a Class-C felony. He was sentenced to three years in jail — he served 180 days of the sentence — and was placed on supervised probation for a period of five years. During that probationary period, he had a 7 p.m. curfew.

Additionally, Updyke was ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution and barred from the following: any Auburn University property, any collegiate sporting event and speaking to the media.

In 2014, Updyke claimed that he would be going trick-or-treating as a dead tree.

Nebraska makes addition of Oklahoma State graduate transfer Darrion Daniels official

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 21, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Two weeks after it was first reported, Nebraska has officially added an experienced defensive lineman to its roster as the football program confirmed the signing of Darrion Daniels.

The Texas native, a four-star 2015 signee, spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Oklahoma State before opting to transfer earlier this year.  As he left OSU as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for Nebraska immediately in 2019.

Daniels played in the first four games in 2018 before going down with a season-ending injury.  His 2017 season was also cut short because of injury after he had started the first 10 games of that year.  During his first two seasons with the Cowboys, Daniels played in all 26 games.

Because Daniels didn’t play more than four games this season, he’ll be able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and retain a year of eligibility.  This coming season will be the elder Daniels’ final season of eligibility.

Daniels, incidentally, is the older brother of Nebraska sophomore defensive tackle Damion Daniels.

UConn makes defensive staff changes after historically horrid season

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 21, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
When you have a historically bad defense, change is inevitable.

Friday morning, UConn announced that defensive coordinator Billy Crocker “will not be retained” by head coach Randy Edsall. Additionally, defensive backs coach Curome Cox “will not be retained” as well, as is the case with head strength & conditioning Eric Klein and assistant strength & conditioning coach J.D. Mehlhorn.

“After evaluating the program throughout the season and during the recruiting process, I decided to make these changes to my staff,” the head coach said in a statement. “I appreciate all the work these four men have done and thank them for their effort and dedication during their time at UConn.”

The Huskies gave up a whopping 605 points in 12 games this season, breaking the old FBS record of 572 set by the 2010 East Carolina Pirates.  Their average of 50.4 points per game was the worst in the FBS season; at 45.7 ppg, Oregon State was next.

UConn also allowed 617.4 yards per game, absolutely shattering the old mark of 560.8 ypg set by the 2015 Kansas Jayhawks.