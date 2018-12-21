Report: Momentum for Justin Fields-Ohio State marriage increasing

After losing a touted 2019 quarterback to Georgia, more and more signs are pointing to Ohio State landing an even more highly-touted player at the same position who began his collegiate career at UGA.
Not long after the reports of Justin Fields potentially transferring from Georgia first surfaced, and before it was made official that his name is in the NCAA transfer portal, speculation had Ohio State as the frontrunner for the quarterback’s transfer services. The connection between Fields and OSU, which is expected to lose starter Dwayne Haskins to the NFL, only grew at the start of the Early Signing Period after Dwan Mathis decommitted from the Buckeyes and signed with the Bulldogs.
Two days later, the momentum for Fields landing in Columbus is only increasing.
Florida State and Oklahoma have also been rumored as potential landing spots.
Fields was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the Class of 2018. He spent his true freshman season as the primary backup to sophomore starter Jake Fromm.
Despite officially notifying the NCAA of his intent to transfer, Fields is still practicing with the Bulldogs and will make the trip to New Orleans for UGA’s New Year’s Day date with Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Head coach Kirby Smart and his offensive coaching staff will spend the next several days attempting to convince Fields to remain in Athens, although most believe that will ultimately prove to be a fruitless endeavor.
Regardless of where Fields ultimately ends up should he decide to transfer, it’s expected he will seek a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility. It’s believed that Fields will use the racist comments directed at him earlier this season combined with the new NCAA transfer rules enacted in April — “immediate eligibility may be provided to a transfer student-athlete, provided… the transfer is due to mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete” — to secure the ability to play in 2019.
In that vein, and if he ultimately decides to leave, Fields is expected to retain the services of Tom Mars, the Arkansas-based lawyer who has become the go-to attorney for players in waiver cases — including Michigan’s Shea Patterson earlier this year.
Two weeks after it was first reported, Nebraska has officially added an experienced defensive lineman to its roster as the football program confirmed the signing of Darrion Daniels.
The Texas native, a four-star 2015 signee, spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Oklahoma State before opting to transfer earlier this year. As he left OSU as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for Nebraska immediately in 2019.
Daniels played in the first four games in 2018 before going down with a season-ending injury. His 2017 season was also cut short because of injury after he had started the first 10 games of that year. During his first two seasons with the Cowboys, Daniels played in all 26 games.
Because Daniels didn’t play more than four games this season, he’ll be able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and retain a year of eligibility. This coming season will be the elder Daniels’ final season of eligibility.
Daniels, incidentally, is the older brother of Nebraska sophomore defensive tackle Damion Daniels.
When you have a historically bad defense, change is inevitable.
Friday morning, UConn announced that defensive coordinator Billy Crocker “will not be retained” by head coach Randy Edsall. Additionally, defensive backs coach Curome Cox “will not be retained” as well, as is the case with head strength & conditioning Eric Klein and assistant strength & conditioning coach J.D. Mehlhorn.
“After evaluating the program throughout the season and during the recruiting process, I decided to make these changes to my staff,” the head coach said in a statement. “I appreciate all the work these four men have done and thank them for their effort and dedication during their time at UConn.”
The Huskies gave up a whopping 605 points in 12 games this season, breaking the old FBS record of 572 set by the 2010 East Carolina Pirates. Their average of 50.4 points per game was the worst in the FBS season; at 45.7 ppg, Oregon State was next.
UConn also allowed 617.4 yards per game, absolutely shattering the old mark of 560.8 ypg set by the 2015 Kansas Jayhawks.
Arguably the best story on the first day of the Early Signing Period has only gotten better over the last couple of days.
In revealing his college of choice Wednesday, three-star 2019 recruit Cooper Dawson allowed his best friend, Kingsley Feinman, who also happens to have cerebral palsy and is paraplegic, to announce that he would be playing his college football at Syracuse. The heartwarming video involving the South Carolina high schoolers quickly went viral across the vast expanses of the Internet.
The story doesn’t end there, though, as the Syracuse Post-Standard reported that the FieldTurf company, which counts the Orange among its clients, “will help fund a trip for Kingsley and his family to attend a Syracuse football game next season and see Dawson at his new school.” The company, which specializes in artificial playing surfaces, will provide the family plane tickets a hotel room(s) and tickets to an unspecified game.
“We saw the story and were completely inspired and moved,” said Iannick Di Sanza, marketing coordinator for FieldTurf, told the Post-Standard.
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 21 bowl menu, which today features a pair of MAC teams and one from Conference USA as well as a football independent.
WHO: Florida International (8-4) vs. Toledo (7-5)
WHAT: The 5th Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
WHERE: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: The sponsor of this bowl is an Illinois industrial park that paid $300,000 for the right to have its name slapped on the game. … Butch Davis has won eight games in each of his first two seasons at FIU; a ninth win later today would set a single-season record for a football program that first played at this level in 2004. … The seven wins for 2017 MAC champion Toledo, meanwhile, are the program’s fewest since going 7-5 in 2013. The previous four seasons before this year, the Rockets had totaled 11, nine, 10 and nine wins. … This marks Toledo’s eighth bowl appearance the past nine seasons; the Rockets are 3-4 in that span. … FIU has lost two straight bowl games (2017 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, 2011 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl) after winning its first postseason appearance in the 2010 Little Caesar’s Bowl. … FIU quarterback James Morgan, a transfer from Bowling Green, has already set a single-season school record with 26 touchdown passes, but won’t be able to add to it as he will be sidelined due to a sore throwing arm. … As a team, Toledo has thrown 11 interceptions this season; FIU, conversely, is tied for fifth nationally with 17 picks. … Both teams are coming into the game playing fairly well, with the Panthers winning six of their last eight while the Rockets have won four of five. … All of Toledo’s wins in that span have been by at least 22 points for a squad that’s 11th nationally in scoring at 41.1 points per game. The Rockets have scored at least 45 points in all seven of their wins this season. … FIU is tied for 46th in the country as they give up an average of 24.7 ppg.
THE LINE: FIU, +5
THE PREDICTION: Toledo 51, FIU 38
__________
WHO: Western Michigan (7-5) vs. BYU (6-6)
WHAT: The 22nd Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
WHERE: Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: The two teams have met in football five times previously, with the most recent coming way back in 1970. BYU leads the miniseries 3-2 for what it’s worth. … BYU is playing in its first bowl game since having its streak of 12 straight bowl appearances snapped amidst a 4-9 2017 season. … WMU has lost six of its seven bowl games. … BYU is 0-5 playing on Boise State’s famed — or infamous — blue turf, while WMU will be taking to the abnormally-colored field for the first time in the football program’s history. … This will mark the only postseason game this year in which each team is quarterbacked by a true freshman — BYU’s Zach Wilson and WMU’s Kaleb Eleby. … The Broncos stumbled down the stretch as they lost three in a row before beating Northern Illinois, which went on to win the MAC championship, by seven in the regular-season finale. NIU, incidentally, beat BYU 7-6 in late October. … In those three late-season losses for WMU, they gave up a whopping 152 points combined. … Given WMU’s defensive struggles of late, the fact that BYU averages just 25.2 points per game (110th at the FBS level out of 130 schools) could bode well for the Broncos. … One matchup that could go a long way in determining the outcome of the game is WMU’s rush offense vs. BYU’s rush defense. The Cougars are 24th stopping the run (129.4 yards per game) and tied for 33rd in yards per carry allowed at 3.7, while the Broncos are 35th in rushing yards per game (204.6) and tied for 41st in ypc at 4.7.
THE LINE: Western Michigan, +12
THE PREDICTION: BYU 23, Western Michigan 20