Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence baffled by failed drug test, awaits B sample results

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 27 bowl menu, which today features a pair of Power Five vs. Power Five matchups as well as an AAC-ACC clash.

WHO: Temple (8-4) vs. Duke (7-5)

WHAT: The 43rd Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

WHEN: 1:30 ET on ESPN

WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

THE SKINNY: Contrary to popular belief, Temple interim head coach Matt Foley Ed Foley did not live in a van down by the river before coming to the Owls and setting Shreveport on fire with his motivational prowess. … Foley takes over for this one game for Geoff Collins, who left after two seasons with the football program to take the same job at Georgia Tech. The permanent replacement, Manny Diaz, will be coordinating Miami’s defense in the bowl game right after this one. … After not appearing in a bowl game in nearly two decades, Duke has played in one in six of the last seven seasons. Head coach David Cutcliffe has been responsible for six of the football program’s 14 postseason appearances all-time and two of its five bowl wins, with the Blue Devils looking to win a third straight bowl game for the first time in the school’s history. … Temple, meanwhile, will be playing in its fourth straight bowl game, including a win in last year’s Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. … The Owls come into today’s game having won three in a row and six of their last seven, while the Blue Devils have dropped two straight and four of their last six after starting the regular season 5-1. Duke lost those last two games, incidentally, by a combined score of 94-13 (Clemson 35-6, Wake Forest 59-7). … Temple has the nation’s seventh-ranked pass defense in yards per game (166.3) and is tops in the FBS in allowing just 5.1 yards per pass attempt. … Duke starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who staged a miraculous in-season return from a broken clavicle, is tied for 104th nationally in averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. Jones, playing in potentially his last game for the Blue Devils as the redshirt junior considers an early leap to the NFL, is capable of putting up big numbers as he accounted for 547 yards of offense (361 passing, 186 rushing) in a mid-November win over rival North Carolina earlier this year. … Today’s game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

THE LINE: Duke, +3½

THE PREDICTION: Temple 28, Duke 27

__________