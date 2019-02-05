Ohio’s longtime DC Jimmy Burrow retires after 14 years; Frank Solich stays in-house for replacement

A long-time constant on Frank Solich‘s staff in Athens has decided to hang up his coaching whistle.
In a press release Tuesday, Ohio announced that Jimmy Burrow has decided to step down and retire as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator. Burrow had served as Solich’s coordinator for each of his 14 seasons with the MAC football program.
“After much discussion with my family, I’ve decided to retire from coaching,” Burrow, whose son, Joe Burrow, is a former Ohio State and current LSU quarterback, said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision, but it gives me the opportunity to spend more time with family. I’d like to thank Coach Solich for giving me the opportunity to coach here at Ohio University. It has been an incredible experience to be a part of Ohio Football and this great university. I’d like to thank the players, past and present, for being a special part of my life. Go Bobcats!”
“Jimmy and I have been associated with one another as coaches and friends over a long period of time, including 14 seasons here at Ohio,” a statement from the head coach began. “A strong bond exists between us, and he has been a huge part of helping us build this program and move Ohio Football forward.”
In the same release, it was confirmed that Ron Collins has been promoted to defensive coordinator as Burrow’s replacement. Collins, who has previous coordinating experience at Colorado (2006-10) and Boise State (2001-05), has spent the past eight seasons as Ohio’s linebackers coach.
“Ron has a great deal of experience and will do an excellent job for our program as the defensive coordinator,” said Solich. “He has established a great working relationship with our players and the other coaches on our staff.”
Rugters head coach Chris Ash is reportedly on the hunt for a cornerbacks coach for the fourth time of his 4-year tenure and the second this winter. After losing Cory Robinson to Mike Locksley‘s new Maryland staff, Ash is reportedly losing Henry Baker — again.
Baker coached Rutgers’ cornerbacks in 2017 before leaving for North Carolina. He was blown out when Larry Fedora got fired after last season and agreed to return to Rutgers, but now he’s leaving again, this time for the assistant defensive backs job with the New York Giants, according to FootballScoop and NJ Advance Media. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)
With the move, Baker will technically lose money during his month as a Rutgers employee. He signed a 2-year contract worth $275,000 annually (roughly $23,000 a month) on Jan. 2 and, per the terms of that contract, will owe a $30,000 buyout.
Memphis is pleased with head coach Mike Norvell, and the Tigers announced Tuesday afternoon they will remain in the Norvell business for at least another year. The program has extended the 37-year-old head coach for another season, keeping him under contract through the 2023 season.
“We wanted to show Coach Norvell that we appreciate the work he has put into elevating our football program,” AD Tom Bowen said in a statement. “Back-to-back American Athletic Conference championship game appearances, three strong recruiting classes, with more coming on board tomorrow, and helping our program to an unprecedented five straight bowl appearances deserves a show of support. We are proud to be able to put a year back on his deal and keep him at the maximum five years.”
Salary details were not disclosed, but it would not be a surprise to learn Norvell will also net a raise with his extension. (In fact, it’d be surprising if he didn’t.) Norvell made $2.6 million in 2018, the highest salary in the American.
In three seasons as the top Tiger, Norvell is 26-14 overall and 17-7 in AAC play. He has won the American West in each of the past two seasons, losing to UCF in the AAC Championship both times.
Eleven men. Ten spots. Someone had to go.
Jim Harbaugh re-tooled his offensive staff from 2018 to 2019 by bringing in Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator — Michigan didn’t have one of those a year ago — and promoting Ben McDaniels (brother of Josh) from an offensive analyst role to the full-time, on-the-field staff. McDaniels’ role was not specified at the time of his late December promotion but now, on the eve of Signing Day, it’s clear what he’ll coach: quarterbacks.
And that means Pep Hamilton is out.
Hamilton will not return to the staff, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider first reported the news.
Hamilton has been largely an NFL coach for the majority of his career; after getting started at his alma mater Howard, he returned to the college ranks only to join Harbaugh’s staffs at Stanford and Michigan. He joined the maize and blue staff in 2017 as assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, making $1 million each season.
Jim McElwain left Ann Arbor earlier this winter to become the head coach at Central Michigan, and now with Hamilton out the offense will be fully under the control of Gattis, who will work on a 3-year contract worth $900,000 annually and now have the authority and space to re-make the offense fully in his image.
Jerry Sandusky has lost his bid for a new trial, the Pennsylvania Superior Court decreed on Tuesday. The court ruled against Sandusky’s argument that errors in his case merited a new trial. However, the court ruled that his sentencing was illegal and has ruled for him to be re-sentenced.
The former Penn State defensive coordinator was sentenced in 2012 for 30-to-60 years for sexually abusing 10 boys. Sandusky’s attorney Al Lindsay told the Associated Press on Tuesday he wasn’t certain how his client’s new sentencing would unfold. “I suppose it depends on the judge and what happens before the sentencing and after the sentencing,” Lindsay said.
“The Superior Court has agreed with our office that it was proper for the court below to reject Sandusky’s claims,” said Joe Grace, a spokesman for the prosecutors. “We look forward to appearing for the new sentencing proceedings and arguing to the court as to why this convicted sex offender should remain behind bars for a long time.”
Sandusky’s legal team also sent out this statement on behalf of their client:
“We will not rest until the public understands what has happened and decision-makers acknowledge the injustice. It will take reasonable people with a ‘hearing heart,’ conscience and courage. All deserve an opportunity to discover the truth. It’s time to unmask those who have been deceitful and dishonest. It’s time to expose those who have hidden personal agendas. Now is the time to present the ‘real scandal’ and all the damage that has been done. What has happened is a travesty. What will happen will be our legacy.”