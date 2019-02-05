Ohio’s longtime DC Jimmy Burrow retires after 14 years; Frank Solich stays in-house for replacement

A long-time constant on Frank Solich‘s staff in Athens has decided to hang up his coaching whistle.

In a press release Tuesday, Ohio announced that Jimmy Burrow has decided to step down and retire as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator. Burrow had served as Solich’s coordinator for each of his 14 seasons with the MAC football program.

“After much discussion with my family, I’ve decided to retire from coaching,” Burrow, whose son, Joe Burrow, is a former Ohio State and current LSU quarterback, said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision, but it gives me the opportunity to spend more time with family. I’d like to thank Coach Solich for giving me the opportunity to coach here at Ohio University. It has been an incredible experience to be a part of Ohio Football and this great university. I’d like to thank the players, past and present, for being a special part of my life. Go Bobcats!”

“Jimmy and I have been associated with one another as coaches and friends over a long period of time, including 14 seasons here at Ohio,” a statement from the head coach began. “A strong bond exists between us, and he has been a huge part of helping us build this program and move Ohio Football forward.”

In the same release, it was confirmed that Ron Collins has been promoted to defensive coordinator as Burrow’s replacement. Collins, who has previous coordinating experience at Colorado (2006-10) and Boise State (2001-05), has spent the past eight seasons as Ohio’s linebackers coach.

“Ron has a great deal of experience and will do an excellent job for our program as the defensive coordinator,” said Solich. “He has established a great working relationship with our players and the other coaches on our staff.”