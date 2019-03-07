Getty Images

LSU bestows No. 7 to safety Grant Delpit

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2019, 4:34 PM EST
College football is a game built on traditions, but my favorites are the new ones. Old traditions tell you where the sport has been, new ones tell you where it’s going.

One of those new traditions is LSU’s numbers. The Tigers give No. 18 to their best leader and No. 7 to their best player.

The No. 7 tradition appeared to begin with Patrick Peterson, who donned it from 2008-10 before going on to become a first-round pick and an eight-time Pro Bowler for the Arizona Cardinals. Tyrann Mathieu took over No. 7 as a sophomore in 2011, and the power of the number led him to become a Heisman Trophy finalist from his defensive back position, as the Honey Badger forced five fumbles, took two fumbles back for touchdowns, intercepted two passes and returned two punts for touchdowns, in the process leading the Bayou Bengals to an undefeated regular season and an SEC championship.

Mathieu was booted from the team prior to the 2012 campaign, and that appeared to kill the tradition. No one wore No. 7 in 2012 or ’13, but Leonard Fournette was given No. 7 immediately upon his 2014 arrival. He wore the number for all three of his seasons in Baton Rouge, in the process rushing for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns, and since then No. 7 has been given to wide receivers D.J. Chark in 2017 and Jonathan Giles in 2018.

Giles was a graduate transfer from Texas Tech and caught only 10 passes for 59 yards in 12 games.

Given that underwhelming performance, No. 7 is going back to where it was born — the defensive backfield.

LSU on Thursday announced junior safety Grant Delpit will wear No. 7 in 2019.

“Grant is an outstanding football player and he represents our program in a first class fashion both on and off the field,” Ed Orgeron said. “Grant has worked extremely hard and has continued to develop and be a leader for our football team. He’s very deserving of becoming the next LSU player to wear No. 7.”

A Nagurski Award finalist in 2018, Delpit led the SEC with five interceptions and finished second in the league with 14 passes defended while also posting 74 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He won the Jack Tatum Award as the Columbus Quarterback Club’s defensive back of the year while becoming LSU’s ninth unanimous All-American. Oddly enough, Delpit will surrender No. 9 to become the next No. 7.

“I understand what the number represents and how important the number is to the LSU football program,” Delpit said. “This is truly an honor especially when you consider all the great players that have worn the number. I look up to those guys and try to model my game after them – the way they played the game and the way they carried themselves off the field.

“This is a dream come true for me. I’m going to wear the number the right way and do all that I can to be a leader for this team on and off the field.”

Since the number has only gone to skill players as of yet, it would have been an interesting to see what might have happened had Devin White returned for his senior season. Would the reigning Butkus Award winner become the first linebacker to wear No. 7, or perhaps LSU would split the difference and give Delpit No. 7 while White would take No. 18.

Rice grad transfer Roe Wilkins picks Arizona State over Arizona

By John TaylorMar 7, 2019, 2:22 PM EST
Arizona State has become the latest Power Five program to benefit from the ever-expanding free agent pool in college football.

According to 247Sports.com, Roe Wilkins Wednesday committed to ASU and will continue his playing career with the Sun Devils.  The website writes that “Wilkins took an official visit to see ASU in early February along with his parents, where they attended one of the team’s spring practices.”

Making it even more satisfying for Herm Edwards and company, the defensive end opted for ASU over in-state rival Arizona.

In January, Wilkins began the process of transferring from Rice as he entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  As a graduate transfer, Wilkins will be eligible to play immediately in 2019, his final season of eligibility.

The past two seasons, Wilkins earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.

One of two transferring Trojans may stay at USC

By John TaylorMar 7, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
The attrition USC has experienced this offseason might not be as bad as originally thought.

Late last month, it was reported that defensive back Greg Johnson was one of two USC football players who had decided to transfer from Clay Helton’s program. Tuesday, however, it was reported that Johnson might be his name from the NCAA transfer database and remain with the Trojans.

Johnson was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 102 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Johnson played in 10 games this past season.

Including Johnson, at least 10 Trojans have entered the NCAA transfer database this offseason.

Creed Humphrey one of five out for Oklahoma this spring

By John TaylorMar 7, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
On the same day a prodigal wide receiver returned to the fold, Lincoln Riley revealed other personnel issues that will somewhat affect his Oklahoma team as it preps for the 2019 season.

Per Riley, a total of five Sooners football players will be sidelined for all of spring practice, which kicks off Thursday afternoon, because of injuries/health issues. The most noteworthy of those dealing with an injury is Creed Humphrey, who started 12 of 14 games at center as a redshirt freshman this past season.

Following the 2018 regular season, the 6-5, 325-pound lineman was named second-team All-Big 12. He also earned Freshman All-American honors from multiple organizations.

The others listed as out for the whole of the 15 spring sessions are freshman walk-on running back Michael Anderson, redshirt freshman cornerback Starrland Baldwin, rising junior safety Robert Barnes and rising redshirt junior cornerback Jordan Parker.

Barnes is also a noteworthy absence as he started the last eight games of the 2018 season at safety for the Sooners. Parker has played in 18 games the past three seasons, starting nine of those contests; seven of the appearances and one of the starts came in 2018, although none came in the last four games.

A four-star 2018 signee, Baldwin missed all of his true freshman season after suffering an injury during summer camp.

Frank Solich stays in-house for new Ohio assistant

By John TaylorMar 7, 2019, 6:54 AM EST
When Jimmy Burrow announced he had decided to retire early last month, Frank Solich opted to promote Ron Collins to defensive coordinator, although that move opened up a positional group that needed to be filled. Wednesday, Solich once again stayed in-house to fill that coaching void on his Ohio staff.

Nate Faanes, the football program confirmed, has been promoted to linebackers coach for the Bobcats. Faanes had spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant at the MAC school.

“Nate has been great working with both our coaching staff and our players,” said Solich in a statement. “In addition to working with the linebackers directly under Ron the last two years, he has experience working outside of our program. He’s done a great job for us up to this point, and I feel extremely comfortable promoting him to this role. He received a full endorsement from our entire coaching staff.”

This will mark Faanes first on-field job at the FBS level. Prior to Ohio, he worked as an assistant at Div. III Wisconsin-Eau Claire. During that time, he coached tight ends, quarterbacks and running backs at various points.

“I have been lucky enough to experience how special this university and the Athens community both are,” Faanes said. “It is a great opportunity to continue to work for Coach Solich, Coach Collins and the staff, as well as coach a great group of student-athletes.”