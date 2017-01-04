Wilton Speight, Jedd Fisch wish each other well as Michigan coach heads to UCLA

It’s all over but the official announcement.

Reports began to surface earlier in the week that Jedd Fisch was leaving his posts as Michigan’s quarterbacks coach/wide receivers coach/passing-game coordinator for the offensive coordinator job at UCLA. Neither football program has confirmed the move, but both Fisch and UM starting quarterback Wilton Speight seemingly confirmed via Twitter late Tuesday night and on into Wednesday morning that the coach was headed to the West Coast.

Two of my greatest years… thanks my guy. Can’t wait to watch you keep climbing. Enjoy LA 😎 pic.twitter.com/0oe5E0COa1 — Wilton Speight (@WiltonSpeight) January 3, 2017

@WiltonSpeight we will be rooting hard every Saturday for you and every Sunday in years to come!! Always a part of our family! — Jedd Fisch (@CoachJeddFisch) January 3, 2017

Fisch, who just completed his second season with the Wolverines, would replace Kennedy Polamalu, who was let go by the Bruins in late November. The 40-year-old Fisch would get the opportunity to work with Josh Rosen, one of the top young quarterbacks in the country as a true freshman in 2015 who slogged his way through an injury-plagued 2016 season.

This season, Fisch — and a heavy dose of Jim Harbaugh — played a role in taking a quarterback in Speight who had attempted just 25 passes previously and helped turn him into a third-team All-Big Ten performer as well as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award.