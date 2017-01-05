UCLA makes hiring of Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch as new OC official

Not long after a Michigan assistant and one of his players said their online goodbyes, the former’s move to the West Coast is official.

Following reports that had been swirling for nearly a week, UCLA confirmed that Jedd Fisch has been hired by Jim Mora to serve as the Bruins’ offensive coordinator. Fisch replaces Kennedy Polamalu, who was let go by the Bruins in late November.

The past two seasons, Fisch had served as the quarterbacks coach/wide receivers coach/passing-game coordinator at Michigan. Fisch will also hold the title of quarterbacks coach at UCLA.

“Jedd, in a relatively short amount of time, has earned the respect of some of the game’s greatest offensive minds,” said the Bruins head football coach in a statement. “At each of his stops, he has made those teams better while demonstrating a remarkable ability to connect with the young men he has coached. I want to welcome Jedd, his wife Amber and his daughters Zaylee, Ashlee and Kendall to the Bruin family. We couldn’t be more excited and think Jedd is an exceptional fit for this program.”

“Jedd Fisch is a talented offensive mind who groomed a new starting quarterback for us each year that he was at Michigan,” a statement from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh began. “The UCLA coaching staff will be receiving someone who possesses a wealth of knowledge, great enthusiasm and a positive attitude. Jedd’s reputation as a relentless coast-to-coast recruiter will unquestionably benefit the Bruins going forward. I wish Jedd, Amber and the Fisch family nothing but success and prosperity in the Pac-12 as part of the UCLA Bruins Football coaching staff.”

Prior to his time at Michigan, Fisch also served as the coordinator at Miami of Florida (2011-12) and Minnesota (2009). Following his time in South Florida, he was the coordinator for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

This will be Fisch’s first college job west of the Mississippi in a 20-year coaching career (he was the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2010).

“UCLA is known for attracting high-caliber and high-character student-athletes,” said Fisch. “The opportunity to mentor these types of young men is extremely exciting, as is the chance to work with Coach Mora. I’ve said many times how fortunate I have been throughout my career to learn from some tremendous mentors, and this opportunity is no different. My family and I cannot wait to get out to Westwood and hit the ground running.”