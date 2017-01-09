GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hands with head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers after the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers with a score of 45 to 40. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
CFT Previews & Predictions: Alabama-Clemson Tale of the Tape

Jan 9, 2017, 11:22 AM EST

WHO
No. 1 Alabama (14-0) vs. No. 2 Clemson (13-1)

WHAT
The College Football Playoff championship game, presented by AT&T

WHEN
8:00 p.m. ET

WHERE
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

HEAD COACHES
Alabama’s Nick Saban (114-18 in 10 seasons with the Crimson Tide, 205-60-1 overall; five national championships)
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (88-28 in nine seasons with the Tigers)

STATISTICAL LEADERS
Alabama
Passing: Jalen Hurts, 227-351 (64.7%), 2,249 yards, 22 touchdowns, nine interceptions
Rushing: Damien Harris, 1,013 yards; Hurts, 12 touchdowns
Receiving: Calvin Ridley, 67 receptions; ArDarius Stewart, 852 yards, eight touchdowns
Punt returns: Trevon Diggs, 10 yards per on 13 returns; Eddie Jackson (injured, won’t play), 23 yards per on 11 returns, two touchdowns
Kick returns: Diggs. 23.7 yards per on seven returns
Punting: J.K. Scott, 47.4 yards per, 20 of 54 inside 20
Kicking: Adam Griffith, 20-27 field goals, long of 48; 62-63 extra points
Tackles: Reuben Foster, 103
Tackles for loss: Ryan Anderson, 17
Sacks: Jonathan Allen, 9.5
QB Hits: Allen, 15
Interceptions: Minkah Fitzpatrick, six
Passes breakups: Anthony Averett, 14

Clemson
Passing: Deshaun Watson, 352-523 (67.3%), 4,173 yards, 38 touchdowns, 17 interceptions
Rushing: Wayne Gallman, 1,087 yards, 16 touchdowns
Receiving: Mike Williams, 90 receptions, 1,267 yards, 10 touchdowns
Punt returns: Ray-Ray McCloud, 8.4 per on 21 returns
Kick returns: Artavis Scott, 22.9 per on 20 returns
Punting: Andy Teasdall, 38 yards per, 21 of 53 inside 20
Kicking: Greg Huegel, 14-19 field goals, long of 48; 66-68 extra points
Tackles: Ben Boulware, 121
Tackles for loss: Carlos Watkins, 12.5
Sacks: Watkins, 10.5
Interceptions: Jadar Johnson, five
Passes breakups: Cordrea Tankersley, 10

STATISTICAL MATCHUPS
Alabama’s 11th-ranked rush offense (246.7 ypg) vs. Clemson’s 19th-ranked run defense (123.1 ypg)
CU’s 62nd-ranked rush offense (175.4 ypg) vs. UA’s top-ranked run defense (62 ypg)
UA’s 81st-ranked pass offense (214.2 yp) vs. CU’s 17th-ranked pass defense (183.8 ypg)
CU’s 7th-ranked pass offense (327.8 ypg) vs. UA’s 14th-ranked pass defense (182 ypg)
UA’s 15th-ranked scoring offense (39.4 ppg) vs. CU’s 7th-ranked scoring defense (17.1 ppg)
CU’s 13th-ranked scoring offense (39.5 ppg) vs. UA’s top-ranked scoring defense (11.4 ppg)

COMMON OPPONENTS
Auburn
Clemson won 19-13 in Auburn Sept. 3, Alabama won 30-12 in Tuscaloosa Nov. 26.

LOSSES
Alabama: N/A
Clemson: 43-42 to No. 23 Pittsburgh (8-5) in Clemson Nov. 12

PORTFOLIO
Wins vs. bowl teams: Alabama 12, Clemson 10
Wins vs. current CFP Top 25 teams: UA 6, CU 5
Wins in true road games: UA 4, CU 5
Wins by 10-plus points: UA 13, CU 7

THE BOVADA.LV LINE
Clemson, +6 (opened +6½)
Over/under, 51

THE PREDICTIONS
Zach Barnett
Here’s one thing I know: Tide-Tigers II won’t be as high scoring as the last time around. Alabama — both offense and defense — won’t allow it. And here’s what I think: I think Alabama is just too far ahead of the rest of the country that even a marked deficit at quarterback can’t overcome the Tide’s advantages elsewhere. The defense is too good, the rest of the offense is too good, and Bo Scarborough is too, well, Bo Scarborough.
Alabama 21, Clemson 17

Bryan Fisher
I think this year’s rematch should be just as close of a game as last season’s version, with Alabama squeaking out another close victory over Clemson in slightly lower scoring fashion. Turnovers will play a huge role in this one and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Crimson Tide’s defense finds the end zone at least once to make up for what should be a grind-it-out type of night for their offense. The Tigers defense plays heroically throughout, but ultimately it’s Nick Saban holding up the trophy in the end.
Alabama 31, Clemson 27

Kevin McGuire
The biggest question mark for this game is just what to expect from Alabama’s offense given the bizarre staff shakeup that forced Lane Kiffin on his way to his new job and inserted Steve Sarkisian to call plays, which has never particularly been his strong suit. But who am I to question Nick Saban? It all comes back to winning the rematch though, where Clemson is coming off an impressive shelling of Ohio State and looks like a true threat to Alabama, especially if the Tide is a mixed bag of ineptitude on offense with a freshman quarterback. But Deshaun Watson will have to play the same kind of game he did a year ago, and I’m not so sure that will be possible. Fool Alabama once, it happens. Do it twice in a row? I’m not as confident that is possible.
Alabama 26, Clemson 24

John Taylor
I’m truly torn on this one.  On the one hand you have a Brent Venables-coached Clemson defense that shut out Ohio State and its veteran quarterback, J.T. Barrett, going up against a true freshman quarterback in Alabama’s Jalen Hurts — and with a new playcaller no less. On the other, you have an Alabama defense that, in addition to being ranked No. 1 in myriad statistical categories, is in the Top 15 nationally in interceptions with 16 — six of which were returned for touchdowns — matched up with a quarterback in Deshaun Watson whose 17 picks this season are tied for second at the FBS level.  In the end I’m going to go against the grain and with Venables and Watson denying Nick Saban his Bear Bryant-tying title.  Hell, The Nicktator says (winkwink nudgenudgeClemson’s the best team; who am I to argue with the greatest college coach of this generation?
Clemson 27, Alabama 23

Curtis Samuel latest to leave Buckeyes early for NFL; Tyquan Lewis confirms he’s returning

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Curtis Samuel #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes past Dorian O'Daniel #6 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jan 9, 2017, 12:28 PM EST

Since the end of their 2016 season, Ohio State had seen four of their Buckeyes football players leave eligibility on the table.  Monday, a fifth did the same.

On his Twitter account very early Monday afternoon, running back/wide receiver Curtis Samuel announced that he will bidding adieu to Columbus and saying hello to the NFL and its April draft.

Samuel was the only player at the FBS level to have at least 700 yards receiving (865) and rushing (771) this year, while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground and seven through the air.  The Associated Press tapped the Brooklyn, NY, native as a first-team All-American following the 2016 season.

With the departure of Samuel today along with wide receiver Noah Brown over the weekend, K.J. Hill (18 catches, 262 yards) will be the Buckeyes’ leading returning wide receiver in 2017.

In addition to Samuel and Brown, cornerback Gareon Conley (HERE), safety Malik Hooker (HERE) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (HERE) have all declared early for the draft.

The Buckeyes did get some good news on the early-entry front as Tyquan Lewis, the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year, confirmed that he will be returning to school for another season.

Report: Female student arrested for punching Florida DL Antonneous Clayton in the head

GAINESVILLE, FL - APRIL 9: The Florida Gators mascot celebrates with fans during the Orange and Blue spring football game April 9, 2011 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Jan 9, 2017, 12:11 PM EST

At least in this instance, it’s a college football player on the receiving end of an alleged punch.

According to Florida’s student newspaper, The Alligator, 18-year-old Aisia Valmyr was arrested for punching Gator defensive lineman Antonneous Clayton in the head very early Sunday morning.  Valmyr was charged with misdemeanor battery.

From the paper’s report:

Clayton told police he was punched and felt pain on the right side of his temple, according to the report. Officers then found Valmyr and read her Miranda rights to her.

She told police she was in the Keys complex and had an argument with Clayton, according to the report.

No other details have been made available as to what led to the incident.

A four-star member of the Gators’ 2016 recruiting class, Clayton was rated as the No. 2 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 26 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated prospect in UF’s class this past year.

As a true freshman, Clayton played in five games and was credited with three tackles. “Basically, for me, this season was like a wake-up call. I wasn’t ready to play as a freshman as much as I thought,” the lineman said after the end of the regular season.

Peyton Manning, Steve Spurrier (again) among 13 elected to College Football Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 29: Former Tennesse quarterback Peyton Manning and current quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts is honored alongside his former college coach Phillip Fulmer before the start of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on October 29, 2005 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Jan 9, 2017, 10:09 AM EST

If you’re looking for a class with star power, this one has it.  In spades.

Monday morning, the National Football Foundation announced the 2017 class that will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.  The group includes 19 players and three coaches.

Players:

  • BOB CRABLE – LB, Notre Dame (1978-81)
  • MARSHALL FAULK – RB, San Diego State (1991-93)
  • KIRK GIBSON – WR, Michigan State (1975-78)
  • MATT LEINART – QB, Southern California (2003-05)
  • PEYTON MANNING – QB, Tennessee (1994-97)
  • BOB McKAY – OT, Texas (1968-69)
  • DAT NGUYEN – LB, Texas A&M (1995-98)
  • ADRIAN PETERSON – RB, Georgia Southern (1998-2001)
  • MIKE RUTH – NG, Boston College (1982-85)
  • BRIAN URLACHER – DB, New Mexico (1996-99)

Coaches:

  • DANNY FORD – 122-59-5 (66.9%); Clemson (1978-89), Arkansas (1993-97)
  • LARRY KEHRES – 332-24-3 (92.9%); Mount Union (Ohio) (1986-2012)
  • STEVE SPURRIER – 228-89-2 (71.8%); Duke (1987-89), Florida (1990-2001), South Carolina (2005-15)

Spurrier is already in the Hall of Fame as a player.  He will become just the fourth individual to be inducted as both a player and a coach, joining Bobby Dodd, Amos Alonzo Stagg and Bowden Wyatt.

In 2011, Faulk was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.  Gibson is likely known to most as the former Los Angles Dodgers baseball player, whose home run trot in the 1988 World Series remains one of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

Kehres is the only head coach at any level of college football to finish with a winning percentage above .900 — his Purple Raiders won a staggering 332 of 359 games (with three ties) for a .929 win percentage during the incredible run that lasted nearly three decades.

Urlacher is the first player from the University of New Mexico to be elected, while the “other” Adrian Peterson is just the second from Georgia Southern (Tracy Ham, 2007).

QB Mitch Trubisky making early leap from Tar Heels to NFL draft

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 15: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels passes during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Jan 9, 2017, 9:46 AM EST

After speculation that he was heavily leaning in this direction, Mitch Trubisky is officially headed that way.

The way to which we’re referring is the NFL, with the North Carolina quarterback confirming Monday morning that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the April draft.  The junior labeled it “the most difficult decision of my life,” one that he came to after much “research, reflection and prayer.”

“After much research, reflection and prayer, I have officially decided to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft,” Trubisky said in a statement. “This has been the most difficult decision of my life because of the unbelievable people and experiences I’ve had at the University of North Carolina. It’s hard to leave a special place like UNC, which has had such a huge impact on my life and helped make me into the man I am today.

“I’m so thankful for my family, my teammates, coaches, trainers, strength staff, academic staff and all the fans of Tar Heel nation. You guys have helped me in so many ways and have shared experiences with me that I will cherish and be thankful for the rest of my life. I love UNC and it’s a privilege to call myself a Tar Heel.”

Trubisky just completed his first season as the Tar Heels’ starter, helping to lead UNC to an 8-5 record.  In the process, he set school single-season records for touchdown passes (30), completions (304), attempts (447), passing yards (3,748) and total offense (4,056 yards).

He’s expected to be one of the top, if not the top, quarterbacks selected in the upcoming draft.

“Mitch is a great representative of the University of North Carolina. He’s everything you would want in a student-athlete,” said head coach Larry Fedora. “My role throughout this process was to provide him with as much information as we could obtain so he could make the best decision for him and his family. He patiently waited for his opportunity to play at UNC and when that chance came this year, he had one of best seasons in school history. We support his decision and look forward to watching him play at the next level.”