Colorado extends Mike MacIntyre’s contract through 2021

After coaching Colorado to a remarkable season to clinch the Pac-12 South Division championship, Colorado is provide a little extra job security to head coach Mike MacIntyre. Colorado announced it has offered a contract extension of three years through 2021. The contract extension must be approved by the board of regents, but that is merely a formality.

“I am ecstatic that we will be at University of Colorado for the foreseeable future, there’s no place my family and I would rather be,” MacIntyre said in a released statement. “We absolutely love it here, the people have been great and I truly believe this is just the beginning.”

MacIntyre is coming off his fourth season in Boulder. After working through three losing seasons with a cumulative record of 10-27, MacIntyre coached Colorado to a 10-4 season in 2016 highlighted by a division championship. It was Colorado’s first division crown since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. At Colorado, MacIntyre is just 20-31 but appears to have something positive working at the program that has waited a long time to enjoy success on the field on a regular basis.

Before arriving at Colorado, MacIntyre coached three seasons at San Jose State, showing improvement from year-to-year and culminating in a 10-win season and a top 25 finish in the AP poll with the Spartans in 2012.

It must be coaching contract extension day in the state of Colorado, because Air Force also gave a contract extension through 2021 to head coach Troy Calhoun today.