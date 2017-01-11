Mike Williams makes early move from Clemson to NFL official

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Mike Williams‘ Robin to Deshaun Watson‘s Batman was indeed one hell of a final act at the collegiate level for the dynamic duo.

As most of the universe had expected, Williams announced via Twitter Wednesday that he is leaving Clemson early for the NFL. The announcement comes one day after Williams’ partner in passing crime, Watson, confirmed the same.

Both decisions come after their Tigers staked its claim to the football program’s first national championship in 35 years.

After a serious neck injury cost him the vast majority of the 2015 season, Williams came back in 2016 to finish with 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the title game, Williams caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, including a huge 24-yard reception on the game-winning drive.

At this point, Williams is viewed by most as the top wide receiver in the April draft.