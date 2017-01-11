Report: Wisconsin’s Justin Wilcox interviews for Cal vacancy

Cal’s search for a new head coach continues, with a current Big Ten and former Pac-12 coordinator the latest to get some significant attention from the university’s athletic administration.

According to a tweet from FOXSports.com‘s Bruce Feldman, Cal has interviewed Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox for its coaching vacancy. The Bears are seeking a replacement for Sonny Dykes, who was summarily dismissed three days ago after four years on the job.

Wilcox just completed his first season with the Badgers, but has recent experience in the Pac-12. He served as the coordinator at Washington from 2012-13 before moving on to the same job at USC, which he stayed at for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The 40-year-old coach also has ties to Cal, having served as the Bears’ linebackers coach from 2003-05. His first coordinating job came at Tennessee (2010-11).

Monday night, it was reported that Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital would interview for the job as well. Spavital was installed as interim head coach following Dykes’ firing.

Wilcox was mentioned as a potential candidate from the get-go, as has former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly. USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin is rumored to be a possibility as well, as is current Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason. The latter spent four years at Stanford before taking over at Vandy.