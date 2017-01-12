Kirk Ferentz announces two more changes to Iowa’s offensive staff

As Kirk Ferentz looks to renovate his offensive coaching staff at Iowa, the demolition continues.

The head coach announced in a press release early Thursday afternoon that Bobby Kennedy and Chris White (ahem) “will be leaving the Hawkeye program as part of reorganizational efforts” on Ferentz’s staff. Kennedy served as UI’s wide receivers coach, while White handled running backs and special teams.

Both assistants had recently completed their fourth season in Iowa City.

“I want to thank Coach Kennedy and Coach White for their efforts and contributions to the University of Iowa and our Hawkeye football program,” a statement from Ferentz began. “I wish Bobby and Chris the very best as they move forward in their coaching careers.”

The twin moves come less than a week after it was announced that offensive coordinator Greg Davis would be retiring from the coaching profession. It also comes less than two weeks after the offense scored just three points in a 27-point Outback Bowl loss to Florida, capping a season in which the Hawkeyes finished 95th in scoring and 121st in yards. The prime culprit in the latter category? A passing “attack” that was second-to-last in the Big Ten and 118th nationally.