RB Derrick Gore opts to transfer from Alabama

When you have a stable full of running backs returning, one’s bound to get antsy and bust out.

That’s the case with Derrick Gore, who took to Instagram Wednesday evening to announce that he has decided to transfer from Alabama and “explore the option of joining another program.” “These past two years have been nothing short of magical. It’s difficult to come up with the words to describe this journey here at The University of Alabama,” the redshirt sophomore wrote.

Gore was the fifth-leading rusher among Tide backs this season; all four of those ahead of him have eligibility remaining and are expected to return in 2017, not to mention the nation’s top recruit will be signing with ‘Bama and is a running back as well. So, there’s your transfer sign.

Gore came to the Crimson Tide from the junior college ranks in the Class of 2015. After rushing for 15 yards his first season, he ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 2016.

That lone touchdown came in the SEC championship game win over Florida. The back also contributed to another score in the game, blocking a punt that led to a touchdown.