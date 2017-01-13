A second Clemson Tiger reportedly transferring

Earlier Friday, we noted that offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen had decided to transfer from Clemson. A few hours later, another Tiger has parted ways with the reigning national champions.

According to TigerNet.com, Tyshon Dye is opting to leave the Tigers and transfer to an unknown destination. Clemson officials have thus far declined to address the running back’s status with the team moving forward.

While no reason for transfer was given, it’s believed the back will be looking for a better opportunity at playing time wherever he lands.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2014 recruiting class, Dye was rated as the No. 14 running back in the country. The Georgia high schooler chose Clemson over offers from, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and USC.

After running for what turned out to be a career-high 151 yards as a true freshman, he ran for 91 in 2015. Dye’s 109 yards during the Tigers’ run to the title was tied for sixth on the team.