Ex-Alabama QB David Cornwell announces transfer to Nevada

Few programs deal with a January full of roster turnover quite like Alabama and that was certainly the case with a few expected decision coming from players looking to continue their careers outside of Tuscaloosa.

In addition to a trio of juniors announcing they would be leaving for the NFL Draft, backup quarterback David Cornwell followed up on his decision to transfer from the program by tweeting that he would be continuing his career at Nevada.

Cornwell was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and a former Elite 11 signal-caller prior to enrolling early at Alabama. He redshirted his first season and then was somewhat buried on the depth chart in subsequent seasons, appearing only twice in game action during the 2016 campaign.

With rising sophomore Jalen Hurts firmly entrenched as the starter for the Crimson Tide, the quarterback meeting room was naturally going to thin out and Cornwell is the third QB to leave the program in the past few months as a result. He is set to join the Wolfpack’s new head coach Jay Norvell out in Reno, where he’ll have two seasons left of eligibility as a graduate transfer starting this year.