Geoff Collins (again) completes first Temple coaching staff

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nearly six weeks after landing his first head-coaching gig, Geoff Collins has put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff. Again.

Temple announced Monday that Collins has hired Keith Gaither to be the Owls’ wide receivers coach. With Gaither’s hiring, Collins’ nine-man staff is now complete for a second time.

Gaither will actually replace Frisman Jackson, who Collins had originally retained from Matt Rhule‘s staff. However, Jackson recently accepted a job with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, triggering Collins’ need to find a replacement.

The past two seasons, Gaither had served as the receivers coach at Army. That was his second job at the FBS level in a coaching career that began in 1997, with the first coming at Ball State from 2010-14.