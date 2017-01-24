Shai McKenzie details restrictions Virginia Tech placed on transfer

Right or wrong, but unsurprisingly, Shai McKenzie‘s departure from Blacksburg comes with some strings attached.
Nearly two weeks ago, McKenzie took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. On the same social media site Monday, the running back revealed that his future elsewhere won’t include any ACC schools as well as none of the teams on the Hokies’ 2017 and 2018 non-conference schedules.
The latter group includes Notre Dame, West Virginia, East Carolina, Old Dominion, Delaware and William & Mary.
A four-star 2014 recruit, only one signee was rated higher than McKenzie in Tech’s class that year.
The Pennsylvania native’s career actually began with promise as he was second on the team in rushing as a true freshman when he went down with a torn ACL in the fifth game of the season. At that time, McKenzie had 269 yards on the ground; in the two years since, he ran for a combined 126 yards. His 2015 season was limited to two games because of the lingering effects of the ACL injury.