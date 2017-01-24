Shai McKenzie details restrictions Virginia Tech placed on transfer

Right or wrong, but unsurprisingly, Shai McKenzie‘s departure from Blacksburg comes with some strings attached.

Nearly two weeks ago, McKenzie took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. On the same social media site Monday, the running back revealed that his future elsewhere won’t include any ACC schools as well as none of the teams on the Hokies’ 2017 and 2018 non-conference schedules.

The latter group includes Notre Dame, West Virginia, East Carolina, Old Dominion, Delaware and William & Mary.

A copy of my release for any coach trying to reach out to me. My personal email is shaim28@vt.edu pic.twitter.com/xiyTGrjl2V — ShaiMcKenzie (@Mckenzie_era) January 23, 2017