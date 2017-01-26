Oklahoma’s Parrish Cobb slapped with university suspension following felony arrests

The off-field issues for Parrish Cobb now extend beyond just being in Bob Stoops‘ doghouse.
Last week, Cobb was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, all of which are felonies, for his alleged involvement in three separate incidents earlier this month. At the time, Oklahoma issued a statement in which it indicated that the cornerback had been “suspended indefinitely from all athletics participation.”
Wednesday, it was revealed that the suspension extends beyond merely athletics.
“He’s suspended from the university and the team until the facts of the investigation (are known),” OU president David Boren told the Tulsa World.
According to arrest affidavits, police believe Cobb’s 2015 Dodge Challenger was used in three separate robberies, the first of which occurred on the Baylor campus Jan. 7 as well as two others Jan. 10 in and around Waco.
Cobb originally signed with Baylor in 2016 as a four-star recruit, but left the Bears in the wake of the sexual assault scandal. In July of last year, the defensive back signed with Oklahoma and was eligible to play immediately.
As a true freshman, Cobb started two of the first three games of the 2016 season before going down with a hamstring injury. He played just one more game the rest of the year — the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State.
Larry Fedora has welcomed two new coaches to his North Carolina coaching staff, one of whom is very familiar with the head coach.
The school announced via a press release that Fedora has hired Deke Adams and Terry Joseph. The former will coach the Tar Heels’ defensive line, the latter the defensive backs.
Adams replaces Tray Scott, who left for a job at Ole Miss, and Joseph will fill the void created by Charlton Warren‘s departure for Tennessee.
The move to the Tar Heels is a reunion for Adams as he coached UNC’s line in 2012. He also spent three years (2009-11) with Fedora at Southern Miss.
In 2016, Adams served as the line coach at East Carolina.
“We’re excited to bring Deke and his family back to Chapel Hill,” said Fedora. “Obviously, I have a lot of familiarity with Deke from his previous time with us at Southern Miss and UNC, and he’s proven to be an outstanding coach and recruiter. His knowledge of our recruiting area will be a tremendous benefit as we move forward.”
Joseph had spent the past three seasons at Texas A&M. He also spent time on staffs at Nebraska (2012-13) and Tennessee (2010-11).
“Terry is an excellent football coach and outstanding recruiter who has a wide range of experience with working Power 5 programs throughout the country,” Fedora said. “He has coached some outstanding defensive backs, and was on the same staff with John Papuchis when Nebraska had one of the best pass defenses in the country. It’s a pleasure to welcome Terry and his family to Chapel Hill.”
A lingering foot issue has led to some additional medical intervention for one of Arkansas’ most productive players on the defensive side of the ball.
Dre Greenlaw missed the last six games of the 2016 regular season after breaking a bone in his right foot. Returning for the Razorbacks’ Belk Bowl appearance, the linebacker sustained another injury to the same foot in the loss to Virginia Tech.
According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, postings by Greenlaw’s mother on social media indicated that her son underwent surgery Wednesday in Charlotte. The newspaper writes that “Greenlaw had a bone graft taken from his hip and inserted to stabilize his troublesome foot.”
The timeline for a return to football activities is roughly 10 weeks, which could allow the junior to participate in the latter portion of spring practice. The Razorbacks, though, will likely err on the side of caution when it comes to the player’s return.
At the time of the initial injury, Greenlaw was second on the team in tackles.
An injury that happened at the very end of the 2016 season will impact Auburn’s offensive triggerman as the Tigers begin preparations in earnest for the 2017 season.
In the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, Sean White sustained a broken forearm in his right (throwing) arm. At the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, head coach Gus Malzahn offered up an update on the quarterback’s progress, indicating that he’s hopeful White will be able to at least some action in the 15 spring practice sessions that will commence in late February.
“Right now, we are hoping he can go some in spring,” Malzahn said by way of al.com. “I’ll have more updates when it gets a little closer. …
“I’m just hoping he gets to throw some. I’ll have an update as it gets closer (to spring practice).”
A redshirt sophomore, White played in 11 games this past season in his first year as the full-time starter. In the two games in which he didn’t start and play, White was dealing with a shoulder injury.
There is no disputing the value of media rights deals around college sports continues to widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots, especially in college football. But conference-wide media deals are just part of the equation. The individual media rights deals signed by some programs continues to impress for the top programs around the country. Georgia is going to be cashing in over the next decade with a renewed contract with IMG College and JMI Sports.
According to a copy of the contract acquired by Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia will be paid a sum of $152.5 million over the next 10 years. The school will receive a guaranteed sum of $12.8 million for the 2017-18 academic year. That annual payment will increase each year through the 2026-27 season, at which point the contract maxes out annually at $15.7 million.
For the sake of comparison, Georgia’s previous contract with IMG College was valued at $92.8 million over eight years, an average of $11.6 million per year.
In 2016, it was reported that each SEC school was paid a conference revenue share of $32.7 million for the 2014-2015 year. That was largely thanks to the addition of the SEC Network, which essentially printed money for the conference from the jump. Georgia also signed up for a lucrative apparel deal with Nike in 2014, although apparel contracts pay far less money than media rights deals do (not that an extra couple million here or there is a bad thing).