Oklahoma’s Parrish Cobb slapped with university suspension following felony arrests

The off-field issues for Parrish Cobb now extend beyond just being in Bob Stoops‘ doghouse.

Last week, Cobb was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, all of which are felonies, for his alleged involvement in three separate incidents earlier this month. At the time, Oklahoma issued a statement in which it indicated that the cornerback had been “suspended indefinitely from all athletics participation.”

Wednesday, it was revealed that the suspension extends beyond merely athletics.

“He’s suspended from the university and the team until the facts of the investigation (are known),” OU president David Boren told the Tulsa World.

According to arrest affidavits, police believe Cobb’s 2015 Dodge Challenger was used in three separate robberies, the first of which occurred on the Baylor campus Jan. 7 as well as two others Jan. 10 in and around Waco.

Cobb originally signed with Baylor in 2016 as a four-star recruit, but left the Bears in the wake of the sexual assault scandal. In July of last year, the defensive back signed with Oklahoma and was eligible to play immediately.

As a true freshman, Cobb started two of the first three games of the 2016 season before going down with a hamstring injury. He played just one more game the rest of the year — the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State.