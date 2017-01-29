Miami a potential landing spot for former Clemson RB

Tyshon Dye has already left one ACC school, but, in the end, he may not be leaving the conference. Maybe.

According to CaneSport.com, Miami offensive coordinator/running back Thomas Brown has been in contact the transfer running back about a potential move to the Hurricanes. In fact, according to the report, Brown told Dye that he has a spot on Mark Richt‘s team if he wants it.

In addition to The U, SMU and nearly 10 other schools have shown interest in the back.

Two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Dye had decided to transfer from Clemson. The rising fourth-year senior will be leaving the defending national champions as a graduate transfer.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2014 recruiting class, Dye was rated as the No. 14 running back in the country. The Georgia high schooler chose Clemson over offers from, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and USC.

After running for what turned out to be a career-high 151 yards as a true freshman, he ran for 91 in 2015. Dye’s 109 yards during the Tigers’ run to the title was tied for sixth on the team.