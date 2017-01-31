Stanton Truitt calls move on to North Carolina after leaving Auburn a ‘no-brainer’

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

In moving on from Auburn, Stanton Truitt, at least in his own mind, really didn’t have much of a decision to make on a new landing spot.

Over the weekend, Truitt revealed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at North Carolina. In an interview with 247Sports.com, the transferring running back stated that the Tar Heels, it’s top two backs needing replacing, were “a no-brainer” destination.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Truitt told the recruiting website. “The opportunity is there. I saw the film and saw everything I can do.”

Kansas State, Miami and Virginia Tech were among the other contenders for Truitt’s services after the back left Auburn earlier this month.

As a graduate transfer, Truitt will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. He will have another year of eligibility that he could use in 2018 as well.

A three-star 2014 recruit, Truitt missed most of his true freshman season because of a shoulder injury and received a medical redshirt. He reinjured the same shoulder the following season, then moved from receiver to running back this season.

In 2016, Truitt ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught seven passes for 100 yards and another touchdown.