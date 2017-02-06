Oregon assistant David Reaves resigns after DUI arrest

Oregon assistant David Reaves was in the process of being fired. Instead, he resigned.
Reaves left the staff officially on Friday, according to the Eugene Register-Guard and The Oregonian. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest last month for driving under the influence with fellow Ducks assistant Jimmie Dougherty in the passenger’s seat.
Reaves arrived to Eugene from South Florida, where he worked in a variety of roles while working four seasons on Willie Taggart‘s staff. He was to be Oregon’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.
Along with losing his job, Reaves also faces charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He had signed a 2-year contract worth $300,000 annually with the Ducks.
For whatever reason, the personnel attrition train has made an inordinate amount of stops in Columbia the past month or so.
On his Twitter account Monday night, Boosie Whitlow confirmed that he has decided to transfer from South Carolina and will be “furthering my education else where (sic).” No reason for deciding to move on from the Gamecocks was given.
As a three-star 2015 freshman, Whitlow started three of the 12 games in which he played. He was credited with five tackles for loss that initial season, but didn’t see any action in 2016.
Whitlow is at least the sixth Gamecock to leave the football program since the calendar flipped from 2016 to 2017.
In early January, USC announced that three players — running back David Williams, wide receiver Jamari Smith and defensive back Jasper Sasser — “have elected to forego their final year of eligibility at South Carolina and will not return for their senior season in 2017.” Just shy of a month later, the university announced that a pair of linebackers, sophomore Jalen Dread and redshirt freshman Sherrod Pittman, had decided to leave as well.
Louisville has suspended defensive back Alphonso Carter after he was arrested after a December traffic stop turned into a felony gun charge. A Jefferson (Ky.) District Court citation says Carter was pulled over when a Louisville Metro Police officer found a loaded handgun underneath his driver’s seat, for which Carter did not have a permit.
Louisville says it first learned of the incident today.
“We had no previous knowledge of these charges until earlier today, and upon learning of these charges, Alphonso Carter has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities,” Bobby Petrino said in a statement to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
He is charged with tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.
Carter traveled to the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl but did not play in the game due to an injury.
Incidentally, Petrino spoke at the Citrus Bowl press conference about his team’s zero-tolerance policy with guns.
“Every player on our team knows that you cannot have a gun and cannot have it on campus,” he said. “It is a crime to have a gun on campus. You’re dismissed from campus immediately.”
A junior from Fort Washington, Md., who arrived at Louisville via Iowa Western Community College, Carter played in 11 games in 2016 and recorded two tackles.
Evaluating recruiting rankings in early February, when the players in question won’t sign for a day more than a full calendar year, is about as useful as judging a marathon after the first 100 yards. It’s pretty much never notable.
Except in this case, the proverbial marathon here is the Olympic marathon, and the runner in front hopped his way to the front of the lead in a potato sack.
According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Kansas currently leads the Big 12 and ranks ninth nationally for the recruiting class of 2018. Kansas — KANSAS! — is one spot behind LSU and three notches ahead of Alabama as of this writing. The Jayhawks’ class consists of seven members at this point, including 4-star wide receiver JaMarr Chase, 4-star wide receiver Devonta Jason and 4-star Corione Harris. All three players hail from Louisiana, and all three committed on Saturday.
In fact, KU landed six commitments on Saturday and one more today, and all but one of their seven pledges (quarterback Clayton Tune) are from Louisiana.
Can KU hold off the Olympic marathoners charging behind them? It’s too early to say, but the Jayhawks will definitely need to lose the potato sack and start running like the rest of their peers for the first time in a decade.
A story the University of Minnesota would love to go away… isn’t going away.
Following the conclusion of a school appeals panel that cleared four football players in a sexual assault but upheld punishment for six others, a lawyer representing the group told the Associated Press that a lawsuit could be forthcoming against the university following the conclusion of a long and ugly process.
Ryan Pacyga, who represented Antoine Winfield Jr. during the proceedings and has since been brought on by Lee Hutton to help with representation of the other nine players involved, said Saturday “everything is on the table.”
“I think the process needs to be overhauled,” Pacyga said. “It was greatly concerning and any parent ought to be concerned if their student is accused of a Title IX violation, and especially sexual misconduct at the University of Minnesota.”
At the center of the case is an alleged sexual assault involving several football players after a home game last season. Quarterback Seth Green, running back Kobe McCrary, Winfield Jr. and cornerback Antonio Shenault were all cleared in the matter after the appeals hearing but were set to face a one-year suspension. Defensive backs Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin and Dior Johnson, as well as defensive end Tamarion Johnson, were all expelled from the school while Mark Williams’ one year suspension was upheld. A 10th player, tailback Carlton Djam, had his punishment reduced to a one-year suspension.
Of the group, Green and Winfield were expected to play a potential starting role for Minnesota under new head coach P.J. Fleck in 2017. How a potential lawsuit against the school would affect that remains to be seen, if we reach that point at all.
Either way, it seems like this ugly incident in the Twin Cities isn’t going away anytime soon.