Oregon assistant David Reaves resigns after DUI arrest

Oregon assistant David Reaves was in the process of being fired. Instead, he resigned.

Reaves left the staff officially on Friday, according to the Eugene Register-Guard and The Oregonian. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest last month for driving under the influence with fellow Ducks assistant Jimmie Dougherty in the passenger’s seat.

Reaves arrived to Eugene from South Florida, where he worked in a variety of roles while working four seasons on Willie Taggart‘s staff. He was to be Oregon’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Along with losing his job, Reaves also faces charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He had signed a 2-year contract worth $300,000 annually with the Ducks.