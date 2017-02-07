LSU a potential landing spot for transferring Clemson lineman

While we don’t yet know to where Jake Fruhmorgen will transfer, we do know one possible destination.

Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com has reported that Fruhmorgen is taking an unofficial visit to LSU this week and “will travel to Baton Rouge to spend a few days on LSU’s campus.” It was reported nearly a month ago that the offensive tackle would be transferring from Clemson.

Florida and Michigan have also been mentioned as potential landing spots for the lineman, who’ll have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. He’d then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

No reason was given for the departure from the reigning national champions, although the offensive lineman had been dealing with personal issues for months and didn’t play in a game after suffering a shoulder injury in late October of last season. While the injury kept him out of a couple of games, he missed the latter quarter of the regular season, as well as the postseason, dealing with the unspecified issues that kept him away from the team.

Prior to all of that, the true sophomore had started the first eight games of the 2016 season at right tackle.

A four-star 2015 signee, Fruhmorgen was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida. As a true freshman, the 6-5, 290-pound lineman played in 11 games, starting one of those contests.