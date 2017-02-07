LSU a potential landing spot for transferring Clemson lineman

While we don’t yet know to where Jake Fruhmorgen will transfer, we do know one possible destination.
Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com has reported that Fruhmorgen is taking an unofficial visit to LSU this week and “will travel to Baton Rouge to spend a few days on LSU’s campus.” It was reported nearly a month ago that the offensive tackle would be transferring from Clemson.
Florida and Michigan have also been mentioned as potential landing spots for the lineman, who’ll have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. He’d then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
No reason was given for the departure from the reigning national champions, although the offensive lineman had been dealing with personal issues for months and didn’t play in a game after suffering a shoulder injury in late October of last season. While the injury kept him out of a couple of games, he missed the latter quarter of the regular season, as well as the postseason, dealing with the unspecified issues that kept him away from the team.
Prior to all of that, the true sophomore had started the first eight games of the 2016 season at right tackle.
A four-star 2015 signee, Fruhmorgen was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida. As a true freshman, the 6-5, 290-pound lineman played in 11 games, starting one of those contests.
Indiana appears to be wasting little time in filling the most recent hole on its coaching staff.
Just a little over a week after losing a coach to a rival Big Ten school, multiple media outlets HERE and HERE are reporting that Darren Hiller is expected to be hired as IU’s new offensive line coach. Hiller had just been hired by new Houston head coach Major Applewhite for the the same job last month.
Hiller would replace Greg Frey, who left late last month for a spot on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan staff.
Prior to the new job at UH, Hiller had spent the 2016 season at USF. He’s also coached FBS-level lines at Cincinnati (2013-15), Nevada (2012) and Arkansas State (2002-11).
First-year head coach Tom Allen has been busy of late replacing coaches he’d already had in place. In addition to Frey, Allen was forced to replace Shawn Watson, who left his job as IU’s quarterbacks coach for the coordinator job at Pittsburgh.
Because, of course.
With the Baylor football program mired in the midst of an ongoing and lingering sexual assault scandal, the Baptist university has yet another controversy with which to deal, with the Waco Tribune reporting that 33-year-old Brandon Washington was arrested early Saturday morning. Specifically, the assistant strength & conditioning coach for the Bears football program was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of prostitution.
The arrest was part of a sting operation conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department.
Washington was a part of new head coach Matt Rhule‘s staff at Temple, following his boss from Philadelphia to Waco. His time at BU was short-lived, however, as Washington saw his employment immediately terminated as a result of the arrest.
“When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program,” Rhule said in a statement. “Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”
For whatever reason, the personnel attrition train has made an inordinate amount of stops in Columbia the past month or so.
On his Twitter account Monday night, Boosie Whitlow confirmed that he has decided to transfer from South Carolina and will be “furthering my education else where (sic).” No reason for deciding to move on from the Gamecocks was given.
As a three-star 2015 freshman, Whitlow started three of the 12 games in which he played. He was credited with five tackles for loss that initial season, but didn’t see any action in 2016.
Whitlow is at least the sixth Gamecock to leave the football program since the calendar flipped from 2016 to 2017.
In early January, USC announced that three players — running back David Williams, wide receiver Jamari Smith and defensive back Jasper Sasser — “have elected to forego their final year of eligibility at South Carolina and will not return for their senior season in 2017.” Just shy of a month later, the university announced that a pair of linebackers, sophomore Jalen Dread and redshirt freshman Sherrod Pittman, had decided to leave as well.
Louisville has suspended defensive back Alphonso Carter after he was arrested after a December traffic stop turned into a felony gun charge. A Jefferson (Ky.) District Court citation says Carter was pulled over when a Louisville Metro Police officer found a loaded handgun underneath his driver’s seat, for which Carter did not have a permit.
Louisville says it first learned of the incident today.
“We had no previous knowledge of these charges until earlier today, and upon learning of these charges, Alphonso Carter has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities,” Bobby Petrino said in a statement to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
He is charged with tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.
Carter traveled to the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl but did not play in the game due to an injury.
Incidentally, Petrino spoke at the Citrus Bowl press conference about his team’s zero-tolerance policy with guns.
“Every player on our team knows that you cannot have a gun and cannot have it on campus,” he said. “It is a crime to have a gun on campus. You’re dismissed from campus immediately.”
A junior from Fort Washington, Md., who arrived at Louisville via Iowa Western Community College, Carter played in 11 games in 2016 and recorded two tackles.