Michigan State identifies suspended staffer in relation to criminal probe of three Spartans athletes

By Zach BarnettFeb 14, 2017, 4:39 PM EST

Michigan State has indefinitely suspended three athletes and one staff member in relation to a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the group, and we now know the identity of the staff member.

The program confirmed on Tuesday to MLive that Curtis Blackwell is the staff member in question who is suspended from the school with pay.

Blackwell is best known as the director of the Sound Mind Sound Body Football Academy, a series of camps that wield such influence in the state of Michigan that they can compel Jim HarbaughUrban Meyer and Mark Dantonio to share a single table in the pursuit of football talent.

He joined the Spartans’ staff in 2013 as director of college advancement and performance, where his bio state he serves as a team mentor while also chipping into Sparty’s recruiting efforts.

In the meantime, Michigan State police are investigating the allegations, and the university has also compelled its Title IX office and an independent law firm to investigate the situation. The seriousness of the situation has required athletics director Mark Hollis to cancel a scheduled basketball trip to attend to the matter at hand on campus.

Iowa hires North Dakota State offensive coordinator as O-Line coach

By Zach BarnettFeb 14, 2017, 5:17 PM EST

If you can’t beat ’em, hire ’em.

Iowa on Tuesday announced the hiring of North Dakota State offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tim Polasek as the Hawkeyes’ new offensive line coach. The announcement, of course, did not include a reference to the Bison’s 23-21 victory in Iowa City last September, a game in which North Dakota State beat the then-No. 13-ranked Hawkeyes by rushing 49 times for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa also announced the hiring of Northern Illinois assistant Kelton Copeland as wide receivers coach.

“We are excited to add two extremely successful individuals who have worked in highly competitive programs to our staff,” Kirk Ferentz said in a statement.  “Tim has been involved in programs that have won at a very high level, earning a reputation as a great teacher, and as an individual who has established great relationships with his co-workers and players.

“Kelton, much like Tim, has been an assistant coach who has played a key role in the success of the programs he has been involved with.  His players and special teams units have posted great accomplishments, and he is very well respected as an up-and-coming assistant coach.  Both Tim and Kelton add vibrant personalities to our staff.  We expect both will be a great fit for our entire program, the university, and the community.”

Polasek fills a vacancy created by offensive coordinator Greg Davis‘s retirement last month; Ferentz chose his son, Brian Ferentz, to move from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator to replace Davis. Copeland will replace Bobby Kennedy, who was let go after four years on the staff. The Hawkeyes still have one open position on the staff created when running backs coach/special teams coordinator Chris White was let go alongside Kennedy last month.

Ex-FAU HC Charlie Partridge returns to Pitt as D-line coach

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2017, 3:22 PM EST

After being dismissed from his first head-coaching job, Charlie Partridge has found a very familiar landing spot.

Partridge, Pittsburgh announced in a press release Tuesday, has been named as the Panthers’ new defensive line coach.  He will replace Tom Sims, who was dismissed a little over a week ago after two seasons on the job.

From 2003-2007, Partridge was a member of Pitt’s coaching staff.

“I’ve been a big fan of Charlie’s work for a very long time,” a statement from head coach Pat Narduzzi began. “I remember watching his defensive lines at Wisconsin and really admiring how they played. Charlie’s players reflected his high energy and passion. He’s an incredibly bright coach who is an excellent teacher and knows how to develop players.

“Charlie’s familiarity with Pitt is a major asset and the fact that he has experience as a head coach will benefit our entire staff. His reputation as a strong recruiter is highly deserved and will serve us well all across the ACC footprint, including Pittsburgh. I know there are a lot of people at Pitt who worked with Charlie before who are thrilled that he’s back wearing the Blue and Gold.”

The past three seasons, Partridge had served as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.  Armed with a 9-27 record, Partridge was fired in late November at the end of his third consecutive 3-9 season with the Owls.

In addition to those previously mentioned, his other coaching stops include Arkansas (2013) and Wisconsin (2008-12).

“I am honored to have the opportunity to return to Pitt and work with Coach Narduzzi and his staff,” Partridge said. “I’m fully aware that the University of Pittsburgh is a special institution in an amazing city with a top-notch football program that competes at the highest level in the ACC. I look forward to applying all the lessons I’ve learned since previously being here while also learning from this tremendous staff.”

K-State makes hiring of former Wildcats QB Collin Klein official

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

A Little Manhattan legend will indeed kickstart his on-field coaching career at his alma mater.

Following up on the reports that surfaced over the weekend, Kansas State announced in a Tuesday press release that Collin Klein has been added to Bill Snyder‘s coaching staff.  The former K-State quarterback will coach the current K-State quarterbacks.

Klein will replace Del Miller, whose retirement was just announced Monday.

“Following Del will not be the easiest thing for one to do, but Collin – having been tutored under Del’s guidance – will do well,” Snyder, who’s battling throat cancer, said in a statement. “Fortunately, Del will remain with us through the spring to continue to mentor Collin during the out-of-season program and in spring practices.

“Collin is a great person: caring, loyal, hard working, responsible and disciplined,” Snyder continued. “He will be received well by his peers, players and support staff, as will his lovely wife Shalin. Collin has a love and passion, not only for football, but even more so for guiding youth toward successful lives. Our program has always been centered around achieving success in five different areas of a young man’s life: becoming the best they possibly can with their faith, their family, as a person, a student and a football athlete. Collin represents those priorities as well as any player we have ever had.”

Klein has been a part of K-State’s football operations the past three seasons, first as an assistant director of recruiting operations and quality control coach in 2014 before moving to an offensive graduate assistant position the last two years.

The 2012 winner of the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback, Klein was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that year as well.  This will mark Klein’s first full-time on-field coaching role at the FBS level.

“Shalin and I are very excited to come back home,” said Klein. “I’m very grateful to Coach Farley and UNI for the experience and opportunity they provided me this past year. Looking ahead, I am eager to get to work with and develop the great young talent at K-State. I am thankful to Coach Snyder for the opportunity to return to a place that I love while learning and growing under his leadership. I also want to express my thanks to Coach Miller, who helped be grow as both a quarterback and a person, and I want to build upon the success he has enjoyed coaching quarterbacks at K-State. We are thrilled to be back as a part of the Manhattan community and Wildcat Family.”

Former Wisconsin, USF safety Austin Hudson to give Oregon State a try

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2017, 11:22 AM EST

Austin Hudson has become the latest to hit the FBS trifecta.

In March of 2015, Hudson decided to leave his original college football home of Wisconsin, ultimately ending up at South Florida.  Monday, the defensive back confirmed via Twitter that he has decided to leave USF and continue his collegiate playing career at Oregon State.

Scheduled to graduate in May from USF, Hudson would be eligible to play immediately at the Left Coast OSU in 2017.

Rivals.com had Hudson rated as a two-star member of Wisconsin’s 2014 recruiting class. His head coach that first season? Gary Andersen, Oregon State’s current head coach.

As a true freshman in 2014, Hudson played in all 14 games for the Badgers. After sitting out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, the safety played in 11 games for the Bulls in 2016.

Coming to Corvallis, Hudson will have two years of eligibility remaining.