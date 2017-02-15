Report: LSU adds former Saints coach Greg McMahon as a consultant

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been busy in recent weeks filling out his coaching staff as he officially takes charge of the program. That effort has reportedly continued by adding a familiar coach to the football staff as a consultant. Former New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Greg McMahon will join the program in a consulting role, according to a report from The Advocate.

McMahon will assist the Tigers coaching staff with breaking down film and handling office assignments. Consultants in college football have been around for a while now, and they often serve as good jobs for coaches currently in between coaching jobs. Last season, Orgeron added former NFL special teams coach Bobby April to the staff as a consultant to handle similar responsibilities. McMahon is no stranger to serving a college program as a consultant either, having done so at previous stops with Eastern Illinois, North Alabama, Illinois, and Minnesota. The addition of a special teams specialist to the support staff is a wise move, as LSU does not currently have a special teams coordinator.

Unfortunately for LSU, the coaching staff is currently maxed out at nine members, leaving LSU without a defined special teams coach. If the NCAA allows a 10th assistant to be added to a coaching staff, it would seem likely LSU will pull a support staff member to fill that role. The only issue is there is a possibility the NCAA may not allow for staff expansion until 2018.

According to the same report from The Advocate, LSU’s support staff also includes two members who followed new offensive coordinator Matt Canada (Matt Tomsho and Dave Bucar).

