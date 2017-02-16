Ex-Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd reportedly set to visit Louisville

Add an ACC football program as a potential landing spot for a former SEC running back.

Citing three separate sources, Scout.com is reporting that Jalen Hurd will visit the Louisville campus this weekend. That website added “that Hurd has expressed an interest in playing tight end at the school he picks.”

It’s previously been reported that the 6-4, 240-pound Hurd has already paid a visit to Ohio State. A pair of Pac-12 schools, Cal and Oregon, are also reportedly interested in the player.

According to the same Scout story, Hurd will not be leaving Tennessee as a graduate transfer, meaning he would have to sit out the 2017 season. He’d then have one season of eligibility remaining that he could use in 2018.

In late October, Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer from the Volunteers in the midst of the 2016 regular season. Hurd’s mother indicated in a Facebook post at the time that she didn’t necessarily agree with her son’s decision, while his father fought back against speculation that the running back’s decision was triggered by a benching.

When Hurd left Rocky Top, he was leading the Vols in rushing with 451 yards. At the time of his departure, Hurd was also 445 yards away from breaking Travis Henry‘s school record for career rushing yards. Instead, his 2,634 yards leaves him in sixth place all-time.

Hurd was a four-star member of UT’s 2014 recruiting class who held an offer from, among others, OSU before signing with the Vols. He’s yet to use his redshirt season.