Matt Rhule’s first Baylor staff finalized with QBs coach hire, title designations

Lost midst the ongoing sexual assault scandal is that, yes, there will still be football played in Waco this year, and the football program’s new head coach has fully finalized his initial Bears coaching staff.
Baylor confirmed Thursday that, as had previously been reported, Glenn Thomas has been hired as Matt Rhule‘s quarterbacks coach. Thomas had spent the past two seasons as an assistant under Rhule at Temple, the first as quarterbacks coach and the second as coordinator.
That hiring completes the first-year coach’s nine-man on-field staff, a little over two months after he was first hired. Additionally, BU announced the specific titles for all nine assistants Rhule has brought in.
Phil Snow – Defensive Coordinator
Matt Lubick – Co-Offensive Coordinator (Wide Receivers)
Jeff Nixon – Co-Offensive Coordinator (Running Backs)
Francis Brown – Assistant Head Coach (Defensive Backs)
George DeLeone – Assistant Coach (Offensive Line)
Joey McGuire – Assistant Coach (Tight Ends)
Elijah Robinson – Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)
Mike Siravo – Assistant Coach (Linebackers/Recruiting Coordinator)
Glenn Thomas – Assistant Coach (Quarterbacks)
“I am excited to get our coaches in place and begin building for the 2017 season,” Rhule said in a statement. “This staff is full of experienced, talented coaches who will develop our young men to be the best that they can be in the classroom, on the football field and in the community.”
The school’s release makes sure to note that Rhule’s first staff has a combined 33 years of coaching experience in the state of Texas. The vast majority of that experience comes from the high school level, a toehold with which Rhule, who has no ties to the state, could certainly use some help.
Make room for one more Football Bowl Subdivision program. The Liberty Flames are moving up from the FCS to the FBS, and they will not need a conference to join as they do so.
Liberty announced the NCAA approved a waiver request for FBS reclassification. A waiver request was submitted to the NCAA in January. Liberty will now begin a two-year reclassification transition and will be a full FBS program starting in the 2019 season, at which time they will be considered eligible for a postseason bowl berth if they meet the minimum number of wins. They will also be required to host five FBS opponents, which should not be too difficult to accomplish.
“This is a very exciting day for Liberty Athletics and our football program,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw (who was previously at Baylor as the scandal during the recent scandal news was breaking). “We are grateful for President Falwell’s vision and leadership in spearheading Liberty’s move to FBS football. We look forward to continuing our upward trajectory of success and meeting the level of competition in FBS.”
As far as programs making the move up to the FBS are concerned, Liberty appears to be in a better position than many that have made the move in recent years with a strong alumni base to support the program. It also brings Turner Gill back to the FBS. Gill last coached in the FBS as the head coach at Kansas in 2010 and 2011 after a successful four-year run with Buffalo prior to that, where he was MAC coach of the year in 2007. He has been the head coach of the Flames since 2012, leading the program to three consecutive Big South championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Future conference options figure to be Conference USA or the Sun Belt Conference, unless the program can convince the American Athletic Conference to give them a hard look in the next few years. Not having a conference home will not be easy, as UMass, Idaho and New Mexico State will demonstrate, but Liberty is hopeful the alumni support for the program will carry it for the long haul in a similar way BYU has experienced with its following. Liberty does have a loyal foundation to fall back on, which should help make this transition a little bit smoother than other programs have seen, but the Flames will still go through plenty of growing pains along the way as well.
As for the 2017 season, Liberty will open the season on the road against Baylor.
One things for certain: David Shaw‘s latest coaching addition won’t be lacking in Pac-12 experience.
Stanford announced Thursday that Ron Gould has been hired as the Cardinal’s running backs coach. Gould will replace Lance Taylor, who left last week to take the job as wide receivers coach for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
“Ron is a great teacher. He brings an impressive resume of working with and developing some outstanding players,” the head coach said in a statement. “As important to me, he is a great mentor and determined to push young men to achievements in life beyond football.”
Gould had spent the past four seasons as the head football coach at UC Davis. Prior to that, he served for 16 years on various coaching staffs at Cal.
From 1997-2007, he was the running backs coach for the Golden Bears before adding the title of associate head coach in 2008. In 2011 through 2012, he added running game coordinator duties to his list of responsibilities.
“I want to thank head coach David Shaw for giving me an opportunity to be part of such an extraordinary program,” Gould said. “I am honored that they chose me to join the Stanford football family and that they believe in my ability to add value to an already successful program. I have always had a ton of respect for Coach Shaw both as a person and a coach, and look forward to growing under his tutelage.
“Stanford is one of the preeminent universities in the world, and Stanford football is a model program for everything I believe in. It is a program that consistently wins championships, always operates with integrity, and supports world-class academics, while at the same time developing student-athletes both on and off the field.”
Add an ACC football program as a potential landing spot for a former SEC running back.
Citing three separate sources, Scout.com is reporting that Jalen Hurd will visit the Louisville campus this weekend. That website added “that Hurd has expressed an interest in playing tight end at the school he picks.”
It’s previously been reported that the 6-4, 240-pound Hurd has already paid a visit to Ohio State. A pair of Pac-12 schools, Cal and Oregon, are also reportedly interested in the player.
According to the same Scout story, Hurd will not be leaving Tennessee as a graduate transfer, meaning he would have to sit out the 2017 season. He’d then have one season of eligibility remaining that he could use in 2018.
In late October, Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer from the Volunteers in the midst of the 2016 regular season. Hurd’s mother indicated in a Facebook post at the time that she didn’t necessarily agree with her son’s decision, while his father fought back against speculation that the running back’s decision was triggered by a benching.
When Hurd left Rocky Top, he was leading the Vols in rushing with 451 yards. At the time of his departure, Hurd was also 445 yards away from breaking Travis Henry‘s school record for career rushing yards. Instead, his 2,634 yards leaves him in sixth place all-time.
Hurd was a four-star member of UT’s 2014 recruiting class who held an offer from, among others, OSU before signing with the Vols. He’s yet to use his redshirt season.
Alabama has reportedly added a pair of assistant coaches thus far today, but the Crimson Tide is seemingly set to lose another of its football staffers.
FOXSports.com‘s Bruce Feldman is reporting that Freddie Roach is expected to be hired by SEC West rival Ole Miss as defensive line coach. The past two seasons, Roach has served as the Tide’s director of player development for the past two years.
Roach would replace Tray Scott, who left last week for the same job with Kirby Smart at Georgia.
Just yesterday, it was reported that Justin Dickens is leaving his job as Nick Saban‘s director of football operations.
Oddly enough, the man who Dickens replaced as director of football ops, Joe Pannunzio, is reportedly headed back to Tuscaloosa as tight ends and special teams coach. Late last night, a report surfaced that Saban was also set to hire longtime NFL assistant Brian Daboll as his new offensive coordinator.