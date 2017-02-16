BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 10: Cadets celebrate after the Army Black Knights defeated the Navy Midshipmen 21-17 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Red Sox, Yankees vying to host future Army-Navy game

By John TaylorFeb 16, 2017, 9:22 AM EST

One of the greatest rivalries in college football may in the future be coming to a couple of the most iconic stadiums… in baseball.

The Boston Globe is reporting that Fenway Sports Management, the group that runs Fenway Park, has submitted a formal bid to host the 2018 Army-Navy game. That game would be the 119th in a rivalry that was first played way back in 1890.

Additionally, the Baltimore Sun reports that Boston’s American League East rival, the New York Yankees, has submitted a formal bid for Yankee Stadium to be a venue as well. Neither New Yankee Stadium nor Fenway have served as the site for the game; Old Yankee Stadium was, though, the host for two of the games (1930, 1931).

The Sun goes on to write that “[t]he New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority has submitted a bid to host the game at The Meadowlands, while Baltimore (Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium), Foxborough (New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium) and the District of Columbia (Washington Redskins) are also in the mix.” No specific years for any of those bids were detailed.

Last year’s matchup was played in Baltimore and saw Army snap its 14-game losing streak in the series. The vast majority of the games, 86 to be specific, have been played in Philadelphia. The next edition of the rivalry will once again take place at Lincoln Field in Philly.

Boston would become the 11th different city to play host to the game if the bid is a winning one, joining Philly, New York City (11), Baltimore (6), East Rutherford (4), West Point (3), Annapolis (3), Princeton (1), Chicago (1), Pasadena (1) and Landover (1).

Massachusetts, meanwhile, would join Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois and California as states that have played host.

The home of the Boston Red Sox has become a destination of sorts for Northeast football. Last month it was announced that the 2017 UConn-Boston college game will be moved to the old ballpark. That will serve as one three college football games played at Fenway the upcoming season, the other two being UMass-Maine and Brown-Dartmouth.

Notre Dame played “host” to Boston College in 2015 at Fenway as part of their Shamrock Series.

Arrest warrants sought in Mich. St. sexual assault investigation

By John TaylorFeb 16, 2017, 10:04 AM EST

A burgeoning scandal in East Lansing is showing no signs of slowing down let alone going away anytime soon.

The Ingham County (Mich.) Prosecutor’s office has received a request from the Michigan State University Police Department for arrest warrants in connection to an alleged on-campus sexual assault.  The university last week announced that three MSU football players had been suspended after allegations of sexual assault were made against them last month.

The names of the football players allegedly involved have yet to be released.

As of now, the prosecutor’s office has yet to grant the MSUPD’s request.  According to a press release, the office “will review all of the available evidence and information and make a review decision in the short-term future.” It’s expected that more evidence will be submitted by the police department later today.

In addition to the three players, who have also been evicted from their student housing, an MSU football staffer was also suspended.  That staffer was subsequently identified as Curtis Blackwell.

In addition to the police probe, the university has also launched its own Title IX investigation.

Report: Brian Daboll expected to be next up as Alabama’s OC

By John TaylorFeb 16, 2017, 8:31 AM EST

It appears Nick Saban has his main offensive man.  Again.

A tweet from Aaron Suttles of TuscaloosaNews.com indicates that Brian Daboll will be Alabama’s next offensive coordinator.  Daboll interviewed for the job earlier this week.

The 41-year-old Daboll has spent the past three seasons as the tight ends coach for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. He’s in the midst of his second stint with the NFL club.  In 1998 and 1999, Daboll was a graduate assistant for Saban, a former Belichick lieutenant, at Michigan State.

That was Daboll’s last job at the collegiate level as he’s spent each of the past 17 seasons in the NFL. Four of those years — Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) — Daboll was the offensive coordinator on those NFL staffs.

Daboll would replace Steve Sarkisian, who left earlier this month to take the same job with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.  Sarkisian had replaced Lane Kiffin after he left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Arizona State secures line coaches for both sides of the ball

By John TaylorFeb 16, 2017, 7:55 AM EST

The significant reshaping and retooling and rebuilding of Todd Graham‘s coaching staff this offseason has seemingly come to an end.

Arizona State confirmed Wednesday in a release the additions of line coaches Rob Sale and Michael Slater.  The former will take care of the offensive side of the ball, the latter the defensive side.

Sale will also carry the title of running-game coordinator for the Sun Devils.

“I’m very proud of the coaching staff that we have assembled at ASU,” said Graham. “It speaks volumes about ASU on how we are perceived nationally by other programs in being able to attract top-flight coaching talent.”

Sale was the line coach at Georgia in 2015 before moving on to Louisiana-Monroe for the 2016 season.  From 2007-11, he was a football staffer for Nick Saban at Alabama.

Slater had been the line coach at Kansas (2016) and Rice (2012-15) the past five seasons.

In addition to the two hirings, ASU also announced that Rob Likens has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator.  Likens also came from Kansas this offseason and was named as ASU’s wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator in late December.  He’ll continue in those original roles in addition to his promotion.

Graham will head into spring practice, which kicks off in just over two weeks, with five new members on his nine-man on-field coaching staff.

Ex-Tennessee DBs coach resurfaces in Cincinnati

By John TaylorFeb 16, 2017, 6:22 AM EST

A month or so before the start of his first spring practice in the Queen City, Luke Fickell has put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff at Cincinnati.

Willie Martinez has been added as the Bearcats’ cornerbacks coach, the school announced, filling the final spot on Fickell’s nine-man on-field coaching group.  Martinez had spent the past four seasons as the defensive backs coach at Tennessee, although the Vols opted to go in another direction last month.

“I’m very excited to bring Willie and his family to Cincinnati,” Fickell said. “I promised our team we would put together an outstanding staff to lead them and we have done that. Early in this journey, we talked to our players about taking a leap of faith and that is true of our coaching staff as well. You can go up and down the list of our coaches and you see great teachers, great motivators and great men.

“Our next step is to get spring football started and make an impact while continuing to lead our student-athletes to success.”

Counting his time in Knoxville, Martinez spent 14 of the past 16 seasons in the SEC.  Nine of those came at Georgia (2001-09), including a five-year tour as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator.

After two years at Oklahoma, Martinez was at Auburn for the 2012 season.