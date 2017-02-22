Jim Harbaugh confirms TE Devin Asiasi will transfer from Michigan

The reports of a couple of weeks ago have indeed come to fruition.
Earlier this month, speculation had Devin Asiasi considering a transfer from Michigan back closer to his home on the West Coast. Tuesday night, the tight end’s head coach confirmed the transfer part of the equation.
“Yeah, he’s moving on, transferring,” Jim Harbaugh said according to mlive.com. “He leaves in great status. He was doing great in school, doing great in football, really popular and well-liked by his teammates.
“We wish him well.”
USC and UCLA are currently rumored to be among Asiasi’s potential landing spots. One of Asiasi’s former high school teammates, Boss Tagaloa, plays defensive tackle for the Bruins and the two players had talked of going to the same school when they were recruits. The Trojans were a finalist before Asiasi opted for the Wolverines as well.
As a 6-3, 287-pound true freshman last season, Asiasi played in all 13 games. He caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.
A four-star recruit in last year’s class coming out of high school at Concord De La Salle High School, Asiasi was rated as the No. 3 tight end in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California. In addition to UM, USC and UCLA, Asiasi held offers from, among others, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington.
Not long after Scott Pagano decided to transfer from Clemson, three dozen or so teams expressed interest in the defensive tackle. A short time later, that list had been whittled down to seven by the lineman.
Just a couple of days later, Pagano has a list of teams he will officially visit. From Ryan Bartow of 247Sports.com:
Pagano… said he will officially visit Notre Dame March 24, Oklahoma March 31 and Arkansas April 7.
Pagano has completed his official visit plan by lining up a trip to Texas for April 14 and Oregon April 21.
The graduate transfer also listed Cal and Nebraska as two of his seven finalists. He could still “unofficially” visit those programs, or any others for that matter, even as they are not part of his current official visits schedule.
Pagano is expected to make a final decision that would allow him to enroll in his new school in May.
Coming out of high school in Hawaii as a four-star 2013 recruit, Pagano was rated as the No. 24 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state. Pagano started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.
National Signing Day was three weeks ago, but the process of recruits putting their Herbie Hancocks on National Letters of Intent continues.
South Florida has announced that Charlie Strong has added Chauncy Smart to the Bulls’ 2017 recruiting class. Smart had originally signed with the Florida State track team last fall, but was given a release from that scholarship in order to pursue a career in college football.
Smart’s signing pushes Strong’s first class with the program, which is ranked 77th by 247Sports.com, to 19 members strong. 14 of those signees, including Smart, were rated as three-star recruits.
The new member of the Bulls will certainly bring some speed to the football table. From the release:
Smart was ranked No. 1 in Florida and No. 3 nationally at 100 meters among the class of 2017. He played football for three seasons at Auburndale Senior High School, seeing action at running back and cornerback, before taking off his senior year to focus on track. He clocked a school record of 10.3 in the 100 meters and won county, district and regional sprint titles. He also finished second in the 100 meters at the 2016 FHSAA 3A State Championships and third at the national Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle, Wash.
It’s unclear at which position, or even which side of the ball on which Smart will start.
Yeah, this is as convoluted as the headline suggests.
Based on multiple reports, there is one thing that’s certain: Gerad Parker was arrested early Tuesday morning on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. According to the Purdue Exponent, “Parker was charged around 2 a.m. by West Lafayette police, after he was reportedly attending a going away party at a near-campus bar.”
From the Cincinnati Enquirer:
Parker reportedly was seen driving the wrong way on West Lafayette’s Pierce Street when he was stopped. Parker was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail, where he was booked and held. The Exponent also reported that Parker was released later Tuesday without a bond, according to a jail spokesman.
Parker served as the interim head coach at Purdue this past season following the firing of Darrell Hazell in mid-October. In late January, Cincinnati announced that Parker had been hired as Luke Fickell‘s running backs coach.
However, it’s being reported that Parker had, according to a school spokesperson, resigned his post at UC last week to take the wide receivers coach job at East Carolina, a move that came prior to his legal run-in and even as the coach’s personal Twitter account still has him listed as a Bearcats coach. Parker would’ve/will replace Phil McGeoghan, who left ECU in late January for a job with the Buffalo Bills.
How this development will impact Parker’s reported employment with the Pirates is unclear.
A graduate transfer from Notre Dame is not the only Power Five addition Bronco Mendenhall made to his Virginia roster Tuesday.
According to the Cavaliers in a press release, Brandon Pertile will enroll in classes at the university and play football for the Cavaliers this fall. The offensive lineman will be graduating from Oklahoma State this spring, making him eligible immediately to play during the 2017 season.
This upcoming year will be Pertile’s final season of eligibility.
Pertile began his collegiate career at Georgia State, appearing in six games for the Panthers in 2013 before transferring to an Arizona junior college for the 2014 season. He then transferred to Oklahoma State, where he played in three games the past two seasons.
Pertile and John Montelus, the former Notre Dame lineman whose addition to the roster was confirmed today as well, are actually the third and fourth Power Five transfers added to the team in less than a month. One of Montelus’ former teammates, fellow offensive lineman Colin McGovern, transferred to UVa. late last month, and was followed a week later by Missouri quarterback Marvin Zanders.
McGovern is coming to Charlottesville as a graduate transfer, while Zanders will have to sit out the 2017 season and leave him with one year of eligibility that he can use in 2018.