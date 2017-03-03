USC confirms hire of Deland McCullough as Trojans’ new RB coach

While it took a few days to make things official, USC has confirmed the hire of Deland McCullough as the Trojans’ new running backs coach.
“We are thrilled to welcome Deland to the Trojan Family and fortunate to have him on our staff,” head coach Clay Helton said in a statement. “He had great success recruiting and then developing prolific running backs at Indiana who were NFL ready. The Indiana run game during his time was effective, efficient and productive. He understands the running game and was himself a very skilled runner as a college and pro player.”
McCullough replaces Tommie Robinson, who was hired last month by former USC coach Ed Orgeron to fill the same position at LSU.
The trip West is a bit of a departure for McCullough as he’s spent nearly his entire coaching career — dating back to 2010 — at Indiana. Despite the unfamiliarity with Los Angeles, the young coach developed several quality runners with the Hoosiers, such as Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard, and should be able to keep that impressive list of pupils growing with players like Ronald Jones II on the USC roster in 2017.
Think coaches are done tinkering with their rosters ahead of spring football? Think again.
Oklahoma State is the latest school to dip into the graduate transfer market this month as ESPN reports that former Cal offensive tackle Aaron Cochran and ex-Clemson defensive back Adrian Baker are both expected to visit Stillwater this weekend.
Cochran announced his departure from the Golden Bears last month and will be eligible right away in 2017 at a position of need for the Cowboys. The left tackle appeared in 28 games the past three seasons in Berkeley and made 16 starts for the team, which ran a similar offense to what OSU does.
Baker missed the Tigers’ run to the national title with a knee injury this past year but did start three times for Clemson two years ago. He would be a nice addition at corner for the Oklahoma State after the loss of veteran cover man Ashton Lampkin.
It remains to be seen if either of the two players actually winds up in Stillwater but a transfer to the Big 12 makes a lot of sense for both parties as things gear up for 2017.
‘Friday Night Lights’ is much more than a story in the state of Texas, it’s a way of life for many in the fall when it comes to football. The College Football Playoff apparently wants to get in on that action.
The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic announced this week that the game’s 2017 edition would be moving up a day later this year to Friday, Dec. 29th. The move is similar to one enacted last year that moved the Orange Bowl up, which mostly allows the game to have its own primetime window on television.
“This opportunity enables the Classic to stand alone and kick off the holiday weekend as the only bowl game on Friday night,” Jay McAuley, chairman of the Cotton Bowl Classic, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about the move presented to us by the College Football Playoff and ESPN. Our new date gives local fans and those from out of state the best opportunity to come to North Texas and enjoy what will most likely be a battle of Top 10 teams.”
The 82nd edition will be the earliest kickoff in the game’s history, which dates all the way back to 1937. The Cotton Bowl will not be a semifinal game this season so it makes plenty of sense to shift things around to allow the two teams involved get a bit more attention than they normally would have on December 30th.
Surprisingly, this is only the third time ever that the bowl has been played in the month of December.
Here’s the updated New Year’s Six/College Football Playoff schedule:
Friday, December 29th: Cotton Bowl
Saturday, December 30th: Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1st: Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl (semifinal), Sugar Bowl (semifinal)
Monday, January 8th: National Championship Game (Atlanta, GA)
Unfortunately, there’s sad and heartbreaking news coming out of South Florida Friday.
Rumors began swirling in the early morning hours that the mother of Miami running back Mark Walton, Kimberly Rogers, had died. Early this afternoon, Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald confirmed through Walton’s high school football coach that the rising junior’s mom died Thursday night.
Not long after, the football program confirmed the passing.
At this time, there is no word on the cause of death. This is the second tragedy involving a parent Walton has had to endure in his young life as his father, Mark Walton Sr., was murdered a little over a decade ago.
“He was stabbed in the heart by his girlfriend,” Walton, whose parents by that time were separated, said back in January of 2015. “It affected me big time. I knew he wanted me to do the right things in life and keep my head focused.
“That’s my motivation in life, make my mom happy, the way she treats me. She broke her back for me. I want to make her happy at the end of the day.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to Mark Walton and all of those impacted by Kimberly Rogers’ passing.
An injury-plagued redshirt junior season will turn out to be the last for Austin Valdez at Bowling Green.
Late Thursday evening, Valdez took to his personal Twitter account to reveal that he planned to leave the Bowling Green football team and finish his collegiate playing career elsewhere. A couple of hours later, the football program released a statement confirming that the linebacker has asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship.
“He plans to graduate and seek a graduate transfer opportunity. We wish him well,” the statement concluded.
As a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if he so desires. The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.
Valdez started all 14 games in 2015, leading the team in tackles with 144 and tying for the team lead with 11 tackles for loss. Coming off that performance, he was named first-team All-MAC.
Slowed by nagging injuries the following season, he started eight of the 10 games in which he played in 2016. His 58 tackles were second on the Falcons.