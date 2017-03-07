Former four-star receiver tweets he’s transferring from Ohio State to Vanderbilt

Wide receiver was one of the positions we noted was hit by attrition at Ohio State earlier in the week. With the first day of spring practice in the books, the receiving corps, at least numbers-wise, has been further depleted.

Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday that Alex Stump is no longer part of his Buckeyes football team. On his personal Twitter account a short time later, Stump not only indicated that he will indeed be moving on, but to where he would be moving — Vanderbilt.

Stump will have to sit out the 2017 season because of NCAA bylaws. He will then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Stump was rated as the No. 37 receiver in the country and the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Ohio. After redshirting as a true freshman, Stump played in just one games last season. He had one reception for eight yards.