Marshall confirms Aubrey Hill no longer on Herd staff

It appears the speculation is indeed accurate.
March 1, Marshall announced that Aubrey Hill had been added to Doc Holliday‘s coaching staff as wide receivers coach. Less than a week later, rumors began surfacing that Hill had decided to leave Huntington for the same job at Florida International.
While not confirming the specific destination, Marshall did acknowledge in a statement that Hill is no longer a part of the football program.
Assistant football coach Aubrey Hill is no longer on staff at Marshall. The Thundering Herd has begun an immediate search for his replacement.
FIU has yet to react to the rumors of Hill joining the coaching staff.
Hill last coached at the collegiate level at his alma mater Florida in 2012. He abruptly resigned less than a month before the start of the 2012 season for what were described as personal reasons. He subsequently received a two-year show-cause from the NCAA for violations stemming from his time as an assistant at Miami.
A situation involving a player who left P.J. Fleck‘s former football program is causing some consternation for the head coach’s current one.
In very late February, Western Michigan announced that Robert Spillane (pictured) had asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship in order to transfer to another school. It was rumored that the starting linebacker could join his former coach, Fleck, in Minnesota; it was further rumored that Fleck had been actively recruiting Spillane and other Bronco football players, the former before he had been given a release.
On Twitter, Spillane attempted to brush aside the suggestions that his move from Kalamazoo had anything to do with his former coach.
In a seemingly related matter, both the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press are reporting that the university will self-report to the NCAA what it’s describing as a “minor” violation involving contact with one of his former players. The former player was not identified by name.
Any contact between a coach and a player on scholarship at another university is strictly prohibited.
From the Pioneer Press:
From my understanding, even if a coach sends a former student-athlete a text that even says ‘happy birthday,’ that’s a violation,” [athletic director Mark] Coyle said.
…
Coyle said he has spoken to Broncos athletics director Kathy Beauregard “and reassured her we are not recruiting students from Western Michigan.
The Gophers opened their first spring practice session under Fleck on Tuesday.
At least in this instance, Osa Masina (pictured) and Don Hill have caught a legal break.
Both former USC football players had been accused by a female acquaintance of Masina’s of raping her July 14 in Los Angeles. Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced that it has decided not to pursue sexual assault charges against either individual.
The Orange County Register writes that “[p]rosecutors determined there was ‘insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.'” According to the Los Angeles Times, the woman at the center of the accusations refused to meet with investigators in Los Angeles.
Masina is still facing three felony charges in Utah in connection to the alleged rape of the same woman two weeks after the alleged incident in Los Angeles. A trial on those charges will commence later this year.
The two were initially suspended by the Trojans. Not long after, they were both removed from the roster entirely.
In a twist on the normal plot, a Power Five team has lost an assistant coach to the FCS ranks.
Chattanooga announced Tuesday that it has hired Tom Kaufman as its new defensive coordinator. Kaufman was set to begin his second season as the linebackers coach at Syracuse.
Kaufman and UTC head coach Tom Arth were college teammates on the John Carroll University football team from 1999-2002.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tom and his wife Stephanie to the UTC family,” a statement from Arth began. “Tom is an exceptionally intelligent and talented football coach who brings great leadership, competitiveness and an intense motivation to recruit top-level student-athletes.
“As college teammates at John Carroll, Tom and I have been in the fight together and that gives me great confidence in knowing the type of person he is and the outstanding example he will set for our team at UTC.”
Kaufman was a part of Dino Babers‘ staff for four seasons at Eastern Illinois (2012-13) and Bowling Green (2014-15) before they were hired at Syracuse in January of 2016. He’s also been a quality control coach/graduate assistant at Texas (2011), Kansas (2010) and Mississippi State (2009).
Prior to that, he was an assistant at the Div. III level for six years.
Kaufman is the second Orange assistant this month to leave Babers’ staff this month. Less than a week ago, Mike Hart left his post as running backs coach for the same job at Indiana.
After losing an assistant to East Carolina by way of Temple, Jeff Monken has filled the coaching void in his staff.
According to the service academy in a press release, David Corley has been hired as Army’s wide receivers coach. Corley replaces Keith Gaither, who left Army in January for a job at Temple before ending up at ECU a little over a month later.
Gaither had spent two seasons as the receivers coach at the academy.
Corley comes to West Point from UConn, where he had spent the past three seasons. Two of those seasons he was running backs coach (2014, 2016) and the other (2015) he was receivers coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the last three games of the 2016 season after Frank Verducci was demoted by Bob Diaco.
After Diaco was fired and Randy Edsall hired, Corley wasn’t retained by the new regime.