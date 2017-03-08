Marshall confirms Aubrey Hill no longer on Herd staff

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It appears the speculation is indeed accurate.

March 1, Marshall announced that Aubrey Hill had been added to Doc Holliday‘s coaching staff as wide receivers coach. Less than a week later, rumors began surfacing that Hill had decided to leave Huntington for the same job at Florida International.

While not confirming the specific destination, Marshall did acknowledge in a statement that Hill is no longer a part of the football program.

FIU has yet to react to the rumors of Hill joining the coaching staff.

Hill last coached at the collegiate level at his alma mater Florida in 2012. He abruptly resigned less than a month before the start of the 2012 season for what were described as personal reasons. He subsequently received a two-year show-cause from the NCAA for violations stemming from his time as an assistant at Miami.