Former Clemson OL Jake Fruhmorgen transfers to Florida

Former Clemson offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen has elected to transfer to Florida, it was revealed Thursday.

Fruhmorgen chose the Gators over LSU, the lone remaining finalist for his services. He is a native of Tampa, where he played for the powerhouse Plant High School program.

Former Clemson OL transfer Jake Fruhmorgen has decided to transfer to Florida over LSU, per his father. pic.twitter.com/0Egp8Ftcll — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) March 9, 2017

“They’re definitely successful,” Fruhmorgen told Fightin Gators after a January visit to Gainesville. “Obviously Coach Mac has brought in a good coaching staff, good players. They’re doing well. I’ve always watched the Gators – even at Clemson.”

Checking in a 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Fruhmorgen was regarded as the No. 119 player in the 2015 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Fruhmorgen started eight games for Clemson’s eventual national champion squad before a shoulder injury sidelined him in October. He elected to transfer because, as he told SEC Country, Clemson just “wasn’t for me.”

NCAA rules require he sit out the 2017 season and will be eligible in ’18.