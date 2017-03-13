Former Baylor TE Tre’Von Armstead arrested on multiple charges in Las Vegas

Former Baylor tight end Tre'Von Armstead was arrested on multiple charges Monday morning in Las Vegas, as first reported by TMZ.
TMZ reports officers witnessed Armstead push a woman in front of the Cromwell Hotel. The report states Armstead resisted the officers’ attempts to apprehend him and, once in police custody, Armstead allegedly kicked out the back window of the squad car.
A search of the Clark County (Nev.) inmate records shows Armstead was booked on charges of first-degree domestic battery, resisting of a public officer and tampering with a law enforcement vehicle with damage totaling less than $250.
Armstead was listed in one of the first rape accusations against the Baylor football program, with charges against him dating back to 2013. He was not dismissed from the team until 2015, however; Armstead caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in 2014.
In 2013, the Waco Police Department wrote in a police report that it had informed Baylor officials about an off-campus incident involving former All-Big 12 tight end Tre’Von Armstead and former practice squad player Myke Chatman. Waco police also told the alleged victim they had contacted Baylor, but according to documents and interviews conducted by Outside the Lines, Baylor didn’t begin looking into the allegations until Sept. 11, 2015.
Armstead’s bail is set at $5,000, with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.