Getty Images

Former Baylor TE Tre’Von Armstead arrested on multiple charges in Las Vegas

Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

Former Baylor tight end Tre'Von Armstead was arrested on multiple charges Monday morning in Las Vegas, as first reported by TMZ.

TMZ reports officers witnessed Armstead push a woman in front of the Cromwell Hotel. The report states Armstead resisted the officers’ attempts to apprehend him and, once in police custody, Armstead allegedly kicked out the back window of the squad car.

A search of the Clark County (Nev.) inmate records shows Armstead was booked on charges of first-degree domestic battery, resisting of a public officer and tampering with a law enforcement vehicle with damage totaling less than $250.

Armstead was listed in one of the first rape accusations against the Baylor football program, with charges against him dating back to 2013. He was not dismissed from the team until 2015, however; Armstead caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in 2014.

In 2013, the Waco Police Department wrote in a police report that it had informed Baylor officials about an off-campus incident involving former All-Big 12 tight end Tre’Von Armstead and former practice squad player Myke Chatman. Waco police also told the alleged victim they had contacted Baylor, but according to documents and interviews conducted by Outside the Lines, Baylor didn’t begin looking into the allegations until Sept. 11, 2015.

Armstead’s bail is set at $5,000, with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Wisconsin names Alex Hornibrook starting quarterback

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

It’s common for teams to enter spring practice with quarterback battles on their hands, and in those situations it’s common for the head coach in question to let them play out as long as possible. The reason, obviously, is to allow two (or more) quarterbacks to drive through the spring, the summer and as much as fall camp as possible to treat themselves as the starter, making the whole group better in the process. Oftentimes, though, a head coach will name a starter at some point toward the tail end of spring drills, in an effort to give the entire team one voice to follow as players conduct their own workouts over the summer.

What isn’t common, however, is to see a head coach name his starter before spring practice even begins. But that’s what Paul Chryst did on Monday.

The Wisconsin head coach revealed Monday, the first day of spring practice in Madison, Alex Hornibrook will be the Badgers’ starter in 2017.

“He is the guy,” Badgers coach Paul Chryst told Wisconsin’s official website. “He knows it and he thinks it.”

To be clear, Hornibrook was the clear-cut favorite after last season. Splitting time with the now-graduated Bart Houston, Hornibrook appeared in 13 games, hitting 106-of-181 passes (58.6 percent) for 1,262 yards with nine touchdowns against seven interceptions, helping Wisconsin win the Big Ten West and defeat Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. Hornibrook took a back seat to Houston down the stretch, however, tossing only 19 passes over Wisconsin’s final four games.

Chryst also indicated to the team site that former tight end David Edwards, who transitioned to right tackle and started the team’s final seven games there, is the projected starter at left tackle, and tight end Troy Fumagalli is expected to be a featured member of the Badgers’ offense this season. He led the club with 47 grabs for 580 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.

Colorado State to open new stadium against Oregon State

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

Colorado State was all set to open its new stadium against Abilene Christian. No offense to Abilene Christian, but…. it’s Abilene Christian. (Okay, I realize there’s no way for Abilene Christian to take anything but offense to that statement, but, still.)

With the Rams’ long-awaited new home set to open, Colorado State announced Monday it had moved its Sept. 23 home date with Oregon State to Aug. 26, thereby making the Beavers the first visitors to the new, yet-to-be-named stadium.

The move also solves a more pressing issue for Mike Bobo and his club: their unfortunate lack of a bye week. As it was originally written, Colorado State’s schedule called for the Rams to play a dozen straight weeks, starting Sept. 1 against Colorado in Denver and cruising right through their Nov. 18 regular-season finale opposite San Jose State.

“It was myself and Coach (Will) Friend and (director of operations Tom) Ehlers and Joe on the schedule when it came out. We were looking at it and comparing everybody’s schedule,” Bobo told the Fort Collins Reporter-Herald. “At first, it was, well, it is what it is and accept the challenge. Then it was, let’s make a call and see if they’re interested.”

The bye comes at a crucial point for Colorado State, giving them a week break in between a Sept. 16 visit to Alabama and a Sept. 30 visit to Hawaii.

“The ultimate goal is you want to win every game you play, but you want to put yourself in position to play for the conference championship and win, and we looked for avenues and got with Joe and were able to move the Oregon State game to Week Zero,” Bobo said. “We thought it made sense for us, and luckily it made sense for them. It’s still going to be challenging, playing two Pac 12 teams back-to-back, but I think the break before we start a challenging conference schedule will be good for our football team.”

The Aug. 26 visit will be Oregon State’s first ever trip to Fort Collins. The Rams and Beavers have split their two previous meetings, both in Corvallis, a 25-14 Oregon State win in 1962 and a 17-8 Colorado State win in 1975.

Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand to receive WWE’s Warrior Award

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Zach BarnettMar 13, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT

Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand has made a career out of being Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand.

Paralyzed during a 2010 game, LeGrand has become an inspiration to many in the years since, and now serves as a motivational speaker and as an analyst on the Scarlet Knights’ football games. He has picked up a number of awards and honors along the way and added another on Monday.

The WWE — you read that correctly — announced LeGrand has been named the recipient of its Warrior Award, which is “presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.” It’s given by The Ultimate Warrior’s widow, Dana Warrior.

LeGrand will receive the honor on March 31 as part of WWE’s WrestleMania weekend in Orlando.

“When you talk to Eric and when you’re around him, it’s really hard not to be blown away by his positivity and his demeanor as a human being; it’s just inspiring,” WWE executive vice president Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, said. “Here’s a guy who has every reason in the world to be bitter and angry and yet he’s the most positive dude you’ve ever met. You can’t help walking away from him and just being inspired.”

“Paul’s assistant sent me an email on Tuesday saying Paul wanted to talk and wanted to schedule a call for Thursday. So I’m sitting here for two days wondering what Triple H wants to say to me. My heart was racing for two days wondering what this was all about,” LeGrand said, via ESPN.com. “When he called me, he explained the award to me and what they do at WrestleMania, and then he told me at the end that they want to present the award to me, and I honestly didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know how to react. This was incredible as someone who grew up as a fan since I was a little kid.”

Former Penn State officials Tim Curley and Gary Schultz plead guilty to child endangerment charges

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
5 Comments
By Kevin McGuireMar 13, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

Two Penn State officials tied to the Jerry Sandusky scandal have pleaded guilty to charges of child endangerment on Monday. Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and senior vice president Gary Schultz entered their pleas to a judge with an agreement to potentially testify against former Penn State president Graham Spanier next week, according to a report from Penn Live.

Curley and Schultz face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 for their misdemeanor charge. The charges are tied to each man’s connection to the failure to report an incident witnessed by former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary (Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in the showers of the Penn State football building) and reported to former head football coach Joe Paterno. Paterno reported the information to Curley, his supervisor, and Curley and Schultz never reported the incident to the authorities.

Sentencing for Curley and Schultz is expected to take place within the next 90 days.

Sandusky, the former Penn state defensive coordinator, was found guilty on 45 of 48 charges related to sexually abuse of minors from 1994 through 2009. He is currently serving a sentence of up to 60 years, effectively a life sentence for the 73-year old. A request by Sandusky for a new trial has been denied. One of Sandusky’s sons, Jeffrey Sandusky, was recently arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor.

The NCAA used The Freeh Report into the handling of the Sandusky scandal as the basis of a hefty set of sanctions slapping Penn State’s football program with a four-year postseason ban, vacated over 100 wins from the record books and a significant reduction in scholarships, and fined the university $60 million. The NCAA has since rescinded its sanction terms, first gradually and then entirely following positive reviews from an independent review from George Mitchell and mounting legal battles.

McQueary was awarded a $7.3 million payment from Penn State in a defamation lawsuit.

Paterno passed away in January 2012. His vacated wins from the NCAA sanctions have since been restored.