North Carolina leads Texas, Arizona in derby for ex-LSU QB Brandon Harris

Brandon Harris is, along with former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, a top quarterback on the transfer market right now, and the former LSU signal caller has narrowed his next school down to three choices.

Harris has announced plans to visit North Carolina, Texas and Arizona but tacitly admitted the Heels as his leader in an interview with Fox Sports’s Bruce Feldman. While visits to Austin and Tucson are lined up, Harris said of his March 23 trip to Chapel Hill, “[I]f North Carolina blows me away I’ll go to North Carolina.”

Harris is set to graduate from LSU this summer and, as such, would be immediately eligible to play for UNC. The Heels have a vacancy with Mitch Trubisky‘s graduation.

“I like the coach (Larry Fedora) and the coordinator and the situation. They’ve had some great quarterbacks back to back,” Harris said. “If I go there, I know I have the opportunity to win now. They have a winning culture. That system is friendly — and I know that quarterbacks have had great success in that system. I feel like it’s a good fit for me to go in there and compete.”

In addition to the listed contenders, Harris also told Feldman he heard from two SEC schools that would have liked him to visit.