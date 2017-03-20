Bob Stoops, on star QB’s arrest: ‘Very disappointed Baker put himself in that situation’

Not long after Baker Mayfield‘s arrest on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, the Oklahoma quarterback issued a lengthy and heartfelt apology, saying in part that “I will earn your respect back and prove that I can handle myself in every situation, on and off the field.”

For the first time since that late February arrest in Arkansas, the man who will determine what if any playing time on the field Mayfield does or doesn’t miss because of the development publicly addressed the situation.

One day before the Sooners are set to kick off spring practice, Bob Stoops addressed the media. Of course, Mayfield’s situation was brought up, with Stoops describing himself as “very disappointed” that the player put himself in such a position.

“Very disappointed that Baker put himself in that situation,” the coach said in his first public comments on the arrest. “He’s very hurt that he put himself in that position as well. I’m sure it’s hurt him. It’s embarrassed him. But he can overcome it and I’m sure he will as he moves forward.”

When asked if Mayfield would be facing any type of punishment from the team over the legal issues, which includes charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing the scene as well as resisting arrest, Stoops stated that since the case is “still ongoing, we won’t determine anything until it’s complete.” Stoops declined to address a question regarding the video of the arrest that was released earlier this month.

Mayfield, a finalist for the 2016 Heisman Trophy, will be permitted to practice with the team when the Sooners open spring practice Tuesday. OU will play host to UTEP top open the 2017 season Sept. 2 before traveling to Columbus the following weekend for what could/should be a Top-10 matchup with Ohio State.