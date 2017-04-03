Les Miles says it’s pretty simple, “I want to coach football.”

Les Miles, the former head coach of the LSU Tigers still has no plans to transition into a peaceful retirement. After being let go by LSU last fall, Miles put his hat in the ring for a handful of coaching opportunities that did not pan out, but the Mad Hatter still has his eye on coaching in the future. As a guest speaker at a coaching clinic at Nebraska over the weekend, Miles made it clear he still wants to be a coach.
“I want to coach football,” Miles said to reporters in Lincoln, according to an Omaha World-Herald report. “That’s pretty simple. I want an opportunity at a place that can win and a place where they really want to invest in the players. If they do that, I’m good.”
In November, Miles was on record suggesting he feels he has another decade of coaching in him. Clearly, Miles has not had second thoughts about his possible coaching future. While he may have been the odd man out in the recent round of musical coaching chairs, it should be expected his name will be floating around plenty of rumor mills in the next round of the coaching carousel. He may be on the older side of the coaching lifespan, he still brings name recognition with him and can bring a level of credibility to any program that hires him. Plus, it would be so good to see Miles on a sideline again, somewhere.
Miles making a guest appearance at Nebraska is not all that surprising. His son, fullback Ben Miles, committed to the Cornhuskers and will be a freshman in Lincoln this fall.
Rex Ryan is no longer the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and now, as every NFL head coach with an ounce of personality is wont to do, works for ESPN.
The network announced Ryan’s hiring Monday as an analyst on “Sunday NFL Countdown” among other duties, but his first assignment won’t be on the NFL beat. Instead, Ryan will make his ESPN debut at on the network’s coverage of Florida State’s spring game on Saturday.
Ryan’s assignment comes with a few strings of conflicted interest. Ryan’s son Seth Ryan was a wide receiver/holder on Clemson’s 2016 national championship team — he is not listed on the Tigers’ 2017 roster — and the elder Ryan has made no effort to hide his affinity for Florida State’s SEC rivals.
And it’s not like Ryan was doing anything wrong by supporting Clemson. Nothing of the sort. He was a father supporting his son, and now he happens to call a rival team’s spring game. Not exactly the level of impartiality required for a presidential debate, nor is it a notable conflict of interest at a network that once had an analyst call a game in which his brother served as a head coach.
But it is something viewers should be aware of as Ryan yuks it up in his ESPN debut.
The ‘Noles spring game will be showed at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.
The Oklahoma Sooners and Tennessee Volunteers must have enjoyed their recent home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015, because the two are set to tango once again. The two schools have lined up a future home-and-home deal for the 2020 and 2024 seasons.
Just like the previous home-and-home deal, Oklahoma will get the first home game in the scheduling arrangement. The Sooners will welcome Tennessee back to Norman on September 12, 2020. Four years later, Oklahoma will visit Knoxville on September 7, 2024. Oklahoma won both game sin the previous home-and-home deal.
The arrangement will satisfy the conference schedule requirements both programs are held to by their respective conferences. The SEC requires all conference members to schedule one game per season against another power conference opponent (or power conference opponent equivalent, per the conference’s determination). The addition of Oklahoma will get Tennessee to pass the SEC’s requirement in both seasons. The Vols also have power conference opponents lined up in 2018 (West Virginia; in Charlotte, NC), 2019 (BYU), 2021 (Pittsburgh), 2022 (@ Pittsburgh), 2023 (@ BYU), and 2026-2027 (Nebraska home-and-home).
The Big 12 also has a power conference scheduling requirement for its members. Oklahoma meets the requirement with the addition of Tennessee in both seasons. The Sooners also have future games against UCLA (2018, 2019), Nebraska (2021, 2022), Michigan (2025, 2026, 2029, 2030), and LSU (2027, 2028).
It appears former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire has some potential options worth considering with his graduate transfer. In addition to Texas, and Wisconsin, UNC, and Baylor, another power conference program in need of some stability at quarterback seems to be making a push to land his commitment.
A report from Gator Bait suggests the Gators are eyeing Zaire as a potential transfer target, but the school must receive some help from the SEC office. That is because Florida has had two transfer players (Anthony Harrell and Mason Halter) fail to meet certain academic requirements upon arrival at Florida. As a result of taking transfer players failing to meet certain requirements, Florida is ineligible from accepting graduate transfers for three years.
If there is a glimmer of hope for Florida and the prospects of adding Zaire, it may come later this spring when the conference meets to review certain rules. Among the rules potentially up for review will be the graduate transfer policy initially designed to give a boost to the academic integrity of the graduate transfer process. Commissioner Greg Sankey has expressed an open mind to reviewing the rule as it stands, and an amendment to the rule could still be instituted in time to make Zaire eligible to transfer to Florida if he desired.
As a graduate transfer, Zaire will be eligible to play immediately this fall without having to sit out a season at a new FBS program.
With Tom Herman now running the Texas offense, tight end is going to be an added emphasis for the Longhorns moving forward. This created an immediate problem for the 2017 club, considering the last Longhorn tight end to produce a prolific full season was Jermichael Finley, who last caught an NFL pass in 2013.
Herman rectified that by signing Reese Leitao, a 4-star tight end out of Tulsa, in February. (The Longhorns also added Cade Brewer, the brother of former Texas Tech and Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Brewer and son of former Texas quarterback Robert Brewer, as added depth.)
However, Leitao was arrested in February on charges of dealing drugs. So the tight end position became a problem again.
On Sunday, Syracuse graduate transfer Kendall Moore announced his intention to be the solution to that problem by committing to Texas. “Officially a Longhorn,” Moore stated on the Instagram post revealing his pledge. “Happy to call Texas my new home.”
As a senior in 2016, Moore appeared in 12 games but caught just one pass for 15 yards. He received four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in 2014. A native of Chicago, Moore’s best season as a Orange was his first, registering 12 appearances with six catches for 65 yards in 2013. He is eligible to play for Texas thanks to a medical redshirt he received after missing nine games due to injury in 2015.
Though Moore’s stats may not immediately remind anyone of David Thomas, he may jump to the front of the line among UT’s tight ends. As Chip Brown notes for Horns Digest, Leitao has a felony hearing April 18 in Oklahoma, returning starter Andrew Beck is coming off a broken foot, Garrett Gray moved to wide receiver, Peyton Aucoin has battled a shoulder injury this spring and Brewer is a true freshman looking to bulk up to a Big 12 weight. Beck led the position last year with four grabs for 82 yards and two touchdowns.