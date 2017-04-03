Les Miles says it’s pretty simple, “I want to coach football.”

Les Miles, the former head coach of the LSU Tigers still has no plans to transition into a peaceful retirement. After being let go by LSU last fall, Miles put his hat in the ring for a handful of coaching opportunities that did not pan out, but the Mad Hatter still has his eye on coaching in the future. As a guest speaker at a coaching clinic at Nebraska over the weekend, Miles made it clear he still wants to be a coach.

“I want to coach football,” Miles said to reporters in Lincoln, according to an Omaha World-Herald report. “That’s pretty simple. I want an opportunity at a place that can win and a place where they really want to invest in the players. If they do that, I’m good.”

In November, Miles was on record suggesting he feels he has another decade of coaching in him. Clearly, Miles has not had second thoughts about his possible coaching future. While he may have been the odd man out in the recent round of musical coaching chairs, it should be expected his name will be floating around plenty of rumor mills in the next round of the coaching carousel. He may be on the older side of the coaching lifespan, he still brings name recognition with him and can bring a level of credibility to any program that hires him. Plus, it would be so good to see Miles on a sideline again, somewhere.

Miles making a guest appearance at Nebraska is not all that surprising. His son, fullback Ben Miles, committed to the Cornhuskers and will be a freshman in Lincoln this fall.

