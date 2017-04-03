Temple QB Tommy Wyatt comes full circle, transfers to Rutgers

A former Georgia player is not the only FBS transfer Rutgers is adding to its roster in the midst of spring practice.
Tommy Wyatt took to Twitter this past weekend to confirm that the former New Jersey high school has decided he’s “coming home” to play at Rutgers. The quarterback said in his statement announcing the RU decision that he has received a scholarship release from his now-former school, Temple.
Nj.com writes that because “Wyatt walked on at Temple and is likely to walk-on at Rutgers, he should be allowed to compete in 2017 with four years to play four.”
Wyatt was originally slated to sign with Rutgers last year but academics led him, at least initially, to Temple. The 6-4, 215-pound signal-caller took a redshirt in his first and only season with the Owls.
In early December, it was thought that Miami was the front-runner for the services of transferring Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Holmes. Arizona State, North Carolina and UCLA were also schools that the wide receiver was considering.
In the end, Holmes won’t be leaving the state of Indiana.
On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Holmes announced that he would be transferring to Purdue and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Boilermakers. The football program has yet to address any potential addition of the transfer.
Holmes indicated at the time of his transfer that his plan was to graduate from Notre Dame in August of this year. If Holmes follows through with that plan, he would be eligible to play for Purdue in 2017. Additionally, he’d be eligible to play during the 2018 season as well.
A four-star 2014 recruit, Holmes was rated as the No. 27 receiver in the country and the No. 26 player at any position in the state of Florida. After redshirting as a true freshman then not seeing any action in 2015, Holmes caught 11 passes for 96 yards this past season. He had a career-high four receptions in what turned out to be his final game at the school in the regular-season finale against USC.
After a successful debut season in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech has signed head coach Justin Fuente to a 2-year extension through 2023, the school announced Monday.
“Coach Fuente has exceeded our expectations in terms of how well he and his staff have embraced the winning tradition established by Coach Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech, while adding their own distinct touches to enhance the legacy of our program,” AD Whit Babcock said in a statement.
Fuente led the Hokies to a 10-4 mark in his first season on the job, including an ACC Coastal Division championship and a No. 16 final ranking in both polls, the club’s highest year-end ranking since 2010. He was named the consensus ACC Coach of the Year for his efforts.
“My family feels incredibly blessed that I’m able to work at Virginia Tech and we’re able call Blacksburg our home,” Fuente said. “I am very appreciative for the leadership of Whit, Desiree [Reed-Francois], Dr. [Timothy] Sands and the Board of Visitors in making Virginia Tech such an attractive destination for a head coach and a staff. Their support, a talented and hard-working group student-athletes, and an unbelievably passionate fan base were all paramount in helping us build on Coach Beamer’s winning culture.”
Salary terms were not disclosed in the announcement.
Fuente’s original contract ran through 2021 and would have paid him $3.25 million in 2017, rising to $3.65 million in the final year of the deal.
To much fanfare, the Big Ten recently inked a major extension to its TV deals with ESPN and Fox. To much consternation, the Big Ten also revealed some Friday night broadcasts will be included as part of those 9-figure paychecks.
In a conference that fancies itself the Ivy League of FBS, Friday night games were welcomed about as warmly as if the Ivy League itself selling its naming rights to McDonald’s.
Northwestern was slated for two of the eight Friday games in 2017, but Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald revealed Monday Northwestern will instead play none. From the Chicago Tribune:
But Fitzgerald’s 2017 team also received what the coach called “great news” — it will not have to play two Big Ten games on Friday night.
In November the Big Ten announced it had added Friday night games, including NU at Maryland (Oct. 13) and Michigan State at NU (Oct. 27).
Fitzgerald has been strongly opposed to Friday games because they can detract from high school football and disrupt his players’ class and practice schedules. Many NU fans also were outspoken in their opposition, citing Friday work schedules, traffic and the inability to have enough time to tailgate.
The league listened, with a Big Ten source saying it heard from university leadership at Northwestern regarding all the “unintended consequences” that accompany Friday night games.
It’s not clear how Friday work schedules and traffic affect Northwestern fans when the team is in College Park, Md., as they were scheduled to be on Oct. 13. It’s also not clear how the Big Ten couldn’t have seen the “unintended consequences” of football games on weeknights coming before they made the announcement.
Nevertheless, Northwestern will not play on Fridays this year and the earth will continue to spin on its axis.
Rex Ryan is no longer the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and now, as every NFL head coach with an ounce of personality is wont to do, works for ESPN.
The network announced Ryan’s hiring Monday as an analyst on “Sunday NFL Countdown” among other duties, but his first assignment won’t be on the NFL beat. Instead, Ryan will make his ESPN debut at on the network’s coverage of Florida State’s spring game on Saturday.
Ryan’s assignment comes with a few strings of conflicted interest. Ryan’s son Seth Ryan was a wide receiver/holder on Clemson’s 2016 national championship team — he is not listed on the Tigers’ 2017 roster — and the elder Ryan has made no effort to hide his affinity for Florida State’s SEC rivals.
And it’s not like Ryan was doing anything wrong by supporting Clemson. Nothing of the sort. He was a father supporting his son, and now he happens to call a rival team’s spring game. Not exactly the level of impartiality required for a presidential debate, nor is it a notable conflict of interest at a network that once had an analyst call a game in which his brother served as a head coach.
But it is something viewers should be aware of as Ryan yuks it up in his ESPN debut.
The ‘Noles spring game will be showed at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.