Temple QB Tommy Wyatt comes full circle, transfers to Rutgers

A former Georgia player is not the only FBS transfer Rutgers is adding to its roster in the midst of spring practice.

Tommy Wyatt took to Twitter this past weekend to confirm that the former New Jersey high school has decided he’s “coming home” to play at Rutgers. The quarterback said in his statement announcing the RU decision that he has received a scholarship release from his now-former school, Temple.

Nj.com writes that because “Wyatt walked on at Temple and is likely to walk-on at Rutgers, he should be allowed to compete in 2017 with four years to play four.”

Wyatt was originally slated to sign with Rutgers last year but academics led him, at least initially, to Temple. The 6-4, 215-pound signal-caller took a redshirt in his first and only season with the Owls.