Two Utah State players arrested for suspicion of burglary, theft

Just one day after resetting the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, it’s time to reset it again.

According to the Cache Valley Daily, two Utah State football players, cornerback Jaylan Brown and linebacker Troy Murray, were arrested Thursday and being held on suspicion of burglary and theft. The arrests are the culmination of an investigation that reaches back to late last year.

From the website’s report:

Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said officers had been investigating two burglaries that allegedly occurred in December. In both cases, the victims reported their video game consoles had been stolen, along with some games. In March, one of the consoles was traced to a person in Salt Lake. Police officers interviewed the person and learned that the console had recently been purchased from a video game store in Sugar House. When officers contacted the store they found the rest of the stolen merchandise that had allegedly been pawned by Murray and Brown.

This latest run-in with the law could prove especially problematic for Murray. From the Utah Statesman:

Murray, a linebacker, was arrested in December on drug charges. He was given a Plea in Abeyance — meaning he is required to complete community service, educational programs and meet monthly with a probation officer through Professional Probation Services. After he completes his requirements, he is eligible to have the charges removed from his record. However, if convicted for the theft and burglary charges, Murray’s Plea in Abeyance could be revoked.

The USU football program has yet to publicly comment on the legal developments.

Both of the players took redshirts for their true freshman seasons and have yet to appear in a game for the Aggies.