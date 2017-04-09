Yet another Oklahoma quarterback arrested for public intoxication

Bob Stoops can’t catch a break with his quarterbacks in 2017.
Fresh off a Sugar Bowl victory and back-to-back Big 12 titles, you would think the Oklahoma head coach would be in for a relaxing few months as the Sooners head into the season as a likely top 10 selection in all of the major polls. That has turned out not to be the case as OU has dealt with not one, but now two high profile arrests of its quarterbacks.
The Oklahoman reports that freshman signal-caller Chris Robison, who is just 18 it should be noted, was arrested on Sunday morning at 3:33 a.m. and charged with public intoxication. He was later released on bond but not before it surfaced that walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue was arrested on the same charge about two hours later.
“We are aware of the situations and they will be addressed internally,” an Oklahoma spokesman told the paper when asked for comment.
The arrest of Robison, a highly touted early enrollee, comes just hours after he took part in the Sooners’ spring game on Saturday. It also follows a few days after teammate and Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield pled guilty to several charges, including public intoxication, in a case in Arkansas.
Stoops still hasn’t announced any sort of formal punishment for Mayfield yet and it could be a while before anything surfaces on what Robison has to do to earn himself back into the good graces of the coaching staff. For now though, safe to assume that a few calls, texts and face-to-face meetings are going on in Norman to remind players of what not to do this offseason after a fairly newsworthy past few weeks for the team.
It’s pretty rare for any college quarterback to get hit in practice nowadays given the potential for injury so most head coach stay away from full-contact with their signal-callers.
That does not appear to be the case for Mark Richt at Miami this spring and it may have cost him a quarterback for the next several weeks.
A source told The Miami Herald that redshirt freshman Jack Allison suffered a minor AC sprain to his throwing shoulder after being hit during the Hurricanes’ scrimmage on Saturday. According to the paper, surgery is not expected to occur but it could sideline Allison for an unknown amount of time as he competes in the race to replace Brad Kaaya under center.
Richt didn’t mention the injury in his postgame recap with reporters but it was certainly clear that despite the setback with Allison, the coach was pleased with how stingy his defense played on Saturday. Miami figures to be pretty good on that side of the ball in 2017 so whoever emerges at quarterback should be fairly battle-tested in practice before the lights turn on in the opener against Bethune-Cookman.
The injury to Allison though, might just allow redshirt junior Malik Rosier to stake more of a claim to the starting job as one of the only players on the roster with significant experience. Redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs and redshirt junior Vincent Testaverde are also in the mix to take over for Kaaya.
Either way, safe to say the no-contact jerseys will be returning to the quarterback meeting room next week in the wake of one of them getting injured in Miami’s scrimmage.
One of the bigger storylines in college football heading into the 2017 season is who will replace superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson for defending national champion Clemson. The Tigers wrapped up spring football on Saturday afternoon and head coach Dabo Swinney was not shy in naming a favorite to take over under center but noted that the quarterback competition on the team is far from over.
“If we played a game today, Kelly (Bryant) would be the guy,” Swinney told ESPN after the game. “But we don’t play today. We play in September, and everything counts. I’m pleased with the spring all of them have had.”
A junior next season, Bryant has only seen limited action as one of Watson’s primary backups the past two years but is the favorite to take over in 2017. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he brings plenty of size to the position and is as good, if not better, a runner than his predecessor was. One problem going forward however? Tigernet.com reports that Bryant tore a tendon in his finger during the first series of the spring game and will need to rest it up for the next six weeks or so.
As a result, Bryant’s numbers during Saturday’s outing weren’t exactly what Clemson fans were hoping as he completed just 4 of 13 attempts for 43 yards and an interception.
Despite that type of performance, fellow signal-callers Tucker Israel, redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper and highly touted early enrollee Hunter Johnson apparently weren’t able to close the gap between themselves and Bryant in Swinney’s eyes. The race to become the starter figures to go through several weeks of fall camp later this year but for right now at least, there’s a leader in the clubhouse among the Tigers’ four options at quarterback.
If you thought all of the talk from coaches in the spring had an optimistic outlook, think again. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is calling it like he sees it so far this spring, and the picture is not a very pretty one for the Hawkeyes.
”We’re not a real good football team right now. Don’t expect to be in April, and the objective is to be ready when the season start,” Ferentz told reporters on Friday. That seems kind of blunt, but that is fair. Every team figures to have some room for improvement in the spring, even for a defending national champion like Clemson or an annual powerhouse like Alabama or Ohio State. The good news is Ferentz did have at least a couple of positive things to say about this team so far this spring.”We see a lot of individual improvement going on right now. We’re doing some good things at time, but…we can’t get lined up sometimes. The formations are different, the language we’re using is different. So the guys are getting used to that still, and we expected that.”
“We see a lot of individual improvement going on right now,” Ferentz said. “We’re doing some good things at time, but…we can’t get lined up sometimes. The formations are different, the language we’re using is different. So the guys are getting used to that still, and we expected that.”
Part of the issue for Iowa comes from learning a new scheme being put into motion by Brian Ferentz, the team’s new offensive coordinator and son of the head coach. Any time a new offensive strategy is put in place, it can take some time to adjust and fine-tune.
”They’re doing some good things. But again, we’re not real consistent,” Kirk Ferentz said. ”I’m not expecting this thing to just clear up in the next two weeks.”
“There’s a lot more motions,” Iowa wide receiver Devonte Young explained. “A lot more deep routes, a lot more run-pass concepts so you don’t know like what’s going to happen.”
Are we about to see Iowa air it out down field more in 2017? That would certainly be a change of pace for the Hawkeyes.
Florida State may have no issues regarding its quarterback situation this spring, but what about the Gators? After wrapping up the spring practice schedule with a Friday night spring scrimmage, it seems there is a clear winner in the quarterback race in Gainesville.
Feleipe Franks , a redshirt freshman, looks destined to be the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators in 2017. If there was any doubt heading into the annual spring game, it should be removed promptly following the performances from Friday night. Franks took the majority of the first-team snaps on offense, got a break in the second half and no other quarterback came close to matching what Franks showed. That is not to say Franks was invincible in the spring game because he most certainly was not. Franks completed eight of 14 pass attempts for 119 yards and a touchdown. the stats are what they are, but the opportunity to prove you possess the ability to move the offense is more important in the spring when there is a quarterback competition, and Franks appeared to do well enough in that department.
Florida head coach Jim McElwain also recently suggested there was beginning to be some separation among the quarterbacks competing for the job, although he remained a bit reserved in tipping his hand until Friday.
“He’s ahead,” McElwain said, referring to Francois. “He played decent. … He’s ahead, there’s no doubt about it.”
Franks will still have to show he is the right man for the job over the summer as the new season approaches, but coming out of the spring it is now his job to lose.