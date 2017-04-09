Yet another Oklahoma quarterback arrested for public intoxication

Bob Stoops can’t catch a break with his quarterbacks in 2017.

Fresh off a Sugar Bowl victory and back-to-back Big 12 titles, you would think the Oklahoma head coach would be in for a relaxing few months as the Sooners head into the season as a likely top 10 selection in all of the major polls. That has turned out not to be the case as OU has dealt with not one, but now two high profile arrests of its quarterbacks.

The Oklahoman reports that freshman signal-caller Chris Robison, who is just 18 it should be noted, was arrested on Sunday morning at 3:33 a.m. and charged with public intoxication. He was later released on bond but not before it surfaced that walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue was arrested on the same charge about two hours later.

“We are aware of the situations and they will be addressed internally,” an Oklahoma spokesman told the paper when asked for comment.

The arrest of Robison, a highly touted early enrollee, comes just hours after he took part in the Sooners’ spring game on Saturday. It also follows a few days after teammate and Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield pled guilty to several charges, including public intoxication, in a case in Arkansas.

Stoops still hasn’t announced any sort of formal punishment for Mayfield yet and it could be a while before anything surfaces on what Robison has to do to earn himself back into the good graces of the coaching staff. For now though, safe to assume that a few calls, texts and face-to-face meetings are going on in Norman to remind players of what not to do this offseason after a fairly newsworthy past few weeks for the team.