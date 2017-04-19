Getty Images

ACC confirms conference’s football title game returning to Charlotte

By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT

After a one-year sabbatical, the ACC’s football championship game is returning to the state of North Carolina.

Late last month, shortly after the state announced that it had replaced the controversial House Bill 2 (HB2), the ACC Council of Presidents voted that the state would again be considered as venues for future league championships.  Wednesday, the conference confirmed that this year’s football title game will again be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Furthermore, to in some ways compensate the city for its one-year loss of the game, the ACC announced that the agreement to play the game in Charlotte has been extended through the 2020 season. The original agreement was expected to expire in 2019.

The league also noted in its release that “[c]hampionship events in women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis will also return to the state during the 2017-18 academic year, and the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will follow suit in November 2018.”

“We are pleased that ACC neutral site championships will return to the state of North Carolina beginning with the 2017-18 academic year,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “We value all of our partners in North Carolina and appreciate their support and cooperation. We are thrilled to renew our relationships with so many terrific people, outstanding cities and first-class venues.”

The ACC announced in late September of last year that the football championship game for the 2016 season would be played in Orlando.

The move to Orlando came almost two weeks to the day that the ACC announced it was yanking the title game away from the city of Charlotte and out of the state of North Carolina. The move was in response to HB2, a law which some claimed fostered discrimination against members of the LGBT communities.

Charlotte had played host to the ACC football championship game every year since 2010. Prior to 2010, the first three league title tilts were played in Jacksonville (2005-07) and the next two in Tampa (2008-09).

MTSU line coach Rick Mallory recovering from heart attack

By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

A health scare has hit the coaching staff of Rick Stockstill (pictured) at Middle Tennessee State.

On his Facebook page, the wife of MTSU offensive line coach Rick Mallory detailed what appears to be a significant medical event for her husband.  In the posting, Mallory’s wife, Shannon, confirmed that the coach “suffered a heart attack and spiral arterial tear within an artery near his heart while doing a strenuous workout [Monday] afternoon.”

The entire update was posted on Stockstill’s Twitter page.

Just when Mallory will be able to return to the football program is decidedly unclear. The team has yet to comment publicly on Mallory’s status moving forward.

The 57-year-old Mallory, the father of six, has been an assistant at MTSU since 2013. He coached tackles and tight ends the first three seasons before moving into his current role as line coach in 2016.

Prior to that, he was the line coach at Memphis from 2000-09 and an assistant at Washington from 1992-99 before that.

Transferring Auburn QB Tyler Queen opts for D-II school

By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

A month after deciding to leave Auburn, Tyler Queen has decided to continue on at a lower rung on the college football ladder.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Queen announced that he “will be transferring to West Georgia and continuing my academic and athletic career.” As the Wolves play at the Div. II level, the quarterback will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

Queen has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Queen was rated as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the country. Elbow surgery helped lead to a redshirt his true freshman season. He appeared in two games last season, completing one of his two passes for 11 yards.

At bare minimum, Queen was behind Jarrett Stidham, the Baylor transfer who is the front-runner for the starting job, and 2016 starter Sean White on the quarterback depth chart this spring.  Queen was also battling redshirt freshman Woody Barrett and early enrollee Malik Willis for the right to be the third quarterback, which was likely the trigger for his decision to transfer last month.

In midst of sexual-assault scandal, Baylor confirms hiring of first female president

By John TaylorApr 18, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT

Knee/neck-deep in an ongoing scandal that’s garnered significant attention from the most powerful law enforcement agency in the state of Texas, the largest Baptist university in the country is making some gender history.

Tuesday, Baylor announced that Dr. Linda Livingstone has been hired as the university’s president.  Livingstone, who comes to BU from George Washington University in Washington D.C. and will officially begin her new job June 1, is the first-ever female president in the history of the university.

She is also a former faculty member at the school, serving first as an assistant professor in BU’s department of management from 1991-97 and then as an associate professor in the same department from 1997-2002.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the 15th President of Baylor University,” said Dr. Livingstone in a statement. “I chose to begin my academic career at Baylor in significant part because of Baylor’s Christian mission. To return to Baylor to partner with the exceptional faculty, staff, students and administrators to fulfill the University’s vision to be a top-tier research institution, committed to excellence in all aspects of University life, while strengthening the Christian mission is an opportunity I look forward to with enthusiasm.”

The hiring comes a month and a half after the Texas Rangers confirmed that it had commenced a preliminary investigation centered on how the university, the football program and campus police handled allegations of sexual assault made against student-athletes, most notably members of the football team.  The confirmation of the probe came a little over a month after details in one of the handful of federal lawsuits the university is facing emerged, with that suit alleging 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Two former Bears football players have been convicted of sexual assault that were committed while they were members of the football team.

The scandal cost the university’s head football coach, athletic director and president their jobs last year. In early February, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”

“We talked quite a bit about some of the investigations and lawsuits the university is facing, so I go into this with eyes wide open about some of those continuing challenges that we have to work through,” Livingstone, by way of the Waco Tribune, said in a teleconference in regards to what she asked of university officials during the search process. “I asked some questions about the commitments of the regents of continuing to work through these issues and ensure we get to the right place as a university.”

Iowa, Iowa State extend CyHawk series through 2023

By Zach BarnettApr 18, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

Iowa and Iowa State will continue their intrastate grudge match through at least 2023, the programs jointly announced Tuesday.

The current contract expires in 2021, and the programs tacked on an additional two years. Iowa will host the Cyclones in 2022, with Iowa State taking its turn in 2023.

The two rivals first met in 1894 and have played continuously since 1977. The Hawkeyes own a 42-22 edge all-time and have won nine of the past 14, including a 42-3 spanking in 2016. However, Iowa State notes in its release that the Cyclones enjoy a 10-9 advantage since 1998. (Iowa just so happened to win 15 in a row before that.)

Iowa State hosts Iowa on Sept. 9 of this coming season.