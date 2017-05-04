Boise State lands commitment from Kansas graduate transfer QB Montell Cozart

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Less than a month after losing a quarterback, Boise State has filled that signal-calling void.

While the football program has yet to confirm it, the Idaho Statesman, citing an unnamed source, is reporting that Montell Cozart has committed to Boise State. The player himself confirmed the news via Twitter a short time ago.

Grateful to announce today that I will be committing to Boise State University! It’s a blessing to know God always has a plan! BLEED BLUE 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/St6U6QRfyU — Montell Cozart (@M_Cozart2) May 4, 2017

Cozart announced in late February that he would be transferring from Kansas.

The fifth-year senior will be coming to the Broncos as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility for the upcoming season. This year will be his final season of eligibility.

Cozart started five games as a true sophomore in 2014, then started three of the first four games of the 2015 season before a shoulder injury ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the year. After starting seven games this past season, he lost his job just past the midway point and never got it back.

He received a medical hardship waiver for the 2015 season, giving him another year of eligibility that he’ll apparently use with the Broncos.

Junior Brett Rypien is Boise’s unquestioned starter, with Cozart battling with redshirt freshman Jake Constantine for the backup job. A three-star 2017 signee, Chase Cord, will join that fray when he arrives in the summer.

Junior college transfer Rathen Ricedorff would’ve been a part of the quarterbacking mix, but an unspecified NCAA rules violation rendered him ineligible for the entire 2017 season. Ricedorff subsequently left the football team and is not expected to return.