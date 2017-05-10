Three Illini football players arrested on armed robbery, home invasion charges

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The latest incident to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is a rather serious-sounding one.

While details are extremely scant at the moment, the Champaign News-Gazette, among others, is reporting that Darta Lee was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of home invasion and armed robbery. The alleged criminal act took place shortly before 3:30 a.m. local time at an on-campus residence hall.

The football program is aware of the situation involving the 6-3, 320-pound offensive lineman, and is expected to release a statement this afternoon addressing the arrest.

Lee was a three-star member of the Illini’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he started two of the six contests in which he played.

According to his official bio page, Lee was the first Illini true freshman to start on the offensive line in the season opener in at least 20 seasons.

UPDATED 12:25 p.m. ET: Wide receiver Zarrian Holcombe was arrested on the same charges as Lee in connection to the same incident. Both remain in jail as of this update.

Holcombe played in seven games as a true freshman last season.

UPDATED 1:11 p.m. ET: Offensive lineman Howard Watkins is the third Illini player arrested in connection to the incident at a university dorm. Like the other two, Watkins, a 2017 signee who enrolled early and participated in spring practice, has been charged with home invasion and armed robbery.