Rain-fueled delay will keep LA Rams in USC’s Coliseum home for 2019, too

One college football team will have some professional company for a little longer than expected.
In making the move from St. Louis back to Los Angeles, the Rams used USC’s home, the iconic (United?) Coliseum, as its home for the 2017 season. As their $2.6 billion new stadium in Inglewood, which they’ll share with the Chargers, had not been scheduled to open until 2019, the NFL team will spend the next two seasons at the home of the Trojans as well.
That stay has been extended as, according to the Los Angeles Times, construction delays in the building of the stadium will push the opening back to 2020, meaning the Rams will spend the 2019 season in the Coliseum as well. And the reason for the delay? An inordinate amount of rain, with over 15 inches of the wet stuff falling from November, when construction began, and February. That total is more than double the average amount for those times of the year.
From the Times:
The continuing rains really knocked us for a loop,” Bob Aylesworth, principal in charge for the Turner/AECOM Hunt joint venture that is building the stadium, told The Times. “It was a very unforgiving two months for the project. And speaking from a building perspective, it really couldn’t have come at a worse time.”
…
The weather brought work on the project to a standstill for two months earlier this year. The rain fell at a crucial stage of construction when work centered on digging the enormous hole — 5 million cubic yards of dirt were excavated — in which the stadium will sit. At times, the site looked like a lake, with water standing 12 to 15 feet deep.
The Rams lease with USC and the Coliseum carried an option for the NFL team to play in the stadium, just in case delays such as this pushed the project behind schedule.
Now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Thursday, Auburn confirmed that Marlon Character Jr. was one of two redshirt freshmen Tigers who had decided to leave the football program. According to a report from 247Sports.com, the decision to transfer may not have necessarily been voluntary.
He was nudged to leave after an apparent incident with a teammate in recent weeks, two sources told AuburnUndercover over the span of the last two weeks.
A subsequent report from al.com indicated that Character had a heated on-campus argument with the unnamed teammate in the weeks leading up to the transfer. That player is still on the team.
No further details were divulged, and neither the team nor the player have addressed the speculation surrounding his departure.
“We wish them nothing but the best,” a portion of head coach Gus Malzahn‘s statement on the transfers of both Character and Antwuan Jackson Jr. According to the recruiting website, Jackson was not involved in the alleged incident that led to his teammate moving on.
A three-star 2016 recruit, Character took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. He had been expected to take on a more significant role this season after moving from safety to cornerback this past spring.
Houston, we have an addition.
Earlier this offseason, Deon Mix announced that he had decided to transfer out of the Auburn football program. Thursday evening, the offensive lineman confirmed via Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Houston.
As a graduate transfer, Mix will be eligible to play for the Cougars in 2017, his final year of eligibility.
The 6-3, 301-pound lineman was a three-star 2013 recruit. He played in six games during his time with the Tigers, with three of those appearances coming last season.
Injuries really hit Michigan State hard last season but perhaps none of them were as scary or life-threatening than the one that defensive back Tyson Smith suffered later in the year.
According to a tweet by the Spartans redshirt junior on Wednesday, the previously undisclosed injury that prevented him from playing the final four games in 2016 was apparently a stroke.
Smith recorded 13 tackles on the year and had four pass breakups across eight appearances in 2016. Thanks to a combination of injuries and his play, the cornerback eventually ended up starting four games for the Spartans but missed the final month as a result of what we apparently have come to find out was a stroke.
Thankfully it appears the issue is being put behind him as he noted he is even back up and running right now. Smith is still listed on the team’s roster but was not surprisingly one of over a dozen players who did not participate in Michigan State’s spring game. School spokesmen apparently did not clarify the injury report or if Smith would return for 2017 when contact by several of local Michigan outlets but hopefully the defensive back is able to make it all the way back from such a terrifying (and rare) injury for a college football player.
With new head coach Tom Herman taking over at Texas, there were bound to be a few transfers out of Austin. On Thursday, the school confirmed one such move and the departure of another, leaving the Longhorns a lot lighter in the trenches.
Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, in a Snapchat no less, announced his intention to transfer first earlier in the afternoon. A spokesperson for the program later told Hookem.com and several other outlets that redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcel Southall had also left the team.
The pair of exits mean the Longhorns have now lost three players this offseason to transfer but the gaps left on the depth chart by these two figure to be a little harder to replace. Senior Poona Ford is the unquestioned starter on the interior of the defensive line but Elliott was expected to be his primary backup and rotate in fairly often after showing flashes a season ago. Southall missed time due to academic issues this spring and didn’t seem to factor in as a huge contributor to the rotation, but his transfer will leave a rather thin unit even thiner heading into 2017.
Eliott was an Army All-American coming out of high school so he figures to eventually have a wealth of suitors looking for a big tackle. All told, he played in six games and made eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, while Southall redshirted last season and did not see any action on the field for Texas. Both prepped in the Lone Star State so it will be interesting where they wind up and if former UT coach Charlie Strong is interested in bringing either player over to USF in the near future.